SHERIDAN — Engineers from the Nebraska branch of the Army Corps of Engineers updated a couple dozen community members on the Goose Creek restoration project. 

The concrete chutes that go through downtown Sheridan are part of ongoing restoration projects along the Little, Big and Goose creeks, and are currently part of a three-year general investigation study. The ACOE hosted its first public meeting following the investigation study, providing several options moving forward. 

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles. 

Tags

Managing editor

Ashleigh Snoozy joined The Sheridan Press in October 2016 as a reporter before moving into the managing editor position in November 2018. She is a native of Colorado and graduated from Biola University in Los Angeles.

Recommended for you