CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s total of active coronavirus cases increased by 108 on Thursday, according to Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 641 new laboratory-confirmed cases Thursday and 116 new probable cases.
Combined with new reports of 108 recoveries among those with confirmed and probable cases, the numbers left Wyoming with 4,403 active cases, an increase of 108 from Wednesday.
Natrona County continued to have the highest number of active cases in the state at 740; Campbell County had 479; Fremont County had 422; Laramie had 340; Sweetwater had 295; Uinta had 256; Sheridan had 235; Park had 208; Lincoln had 173; Teton had 170; Albany had 169; Big Horn and Converse had 138; Goshen and Washakie had 106; Carbon had 87; Sublette had 81; Crook had 67; Johnson had 55; Niobrara had 49; Hot Springs had 31; Platte had 30, and Weston had 28.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 87,351 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 81,993 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized in Wyoming for treatment of coronavirus increased by 13 on Thursday to total 207.
The Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of COVID patients at 38, while Casper’s Wyoming Medical Center had 36.