SHERIDAN — The number of active coronavirus cases fell by 52 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 143 new laboratory-confirmed cases on Tuesday, as well as 154 new probable cases.
At the same time, the state received 294 new reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 2,414 active cases.
Natrona County had the highest number of cases, 464; Laramie County had 439; Fremont County had 183; Uinta County had 160; Campbell County had 152; Sheridan had 134; Sweetwater had 98; Albany had 96; Park had 80; Goshen had 72; Lincoln had 68; Carbon had 59; Johnson had 56; Teton had 53; Weston had 46; Platte and Washakie had 45; Sublette had 35; Crook had 34; Converse had 33; Big Horn had 32; Niborara had 22, and Hot Springs had eight.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 106,287 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in the state. Of those, 102,575 have recovered.