CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by 61 on Tuesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the state received 166 reports of new laboratory-confirmed cases and 236 new probable cases.
Reports of recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, meanwhile, increased by 407 on Tuesday to leave the state with 3,064 active cases.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases at 541; Fremont County had 313; Laramie County had 291; Sheridan County had 242; Campbell had 220; Goshen had 159; Uinta had 146; Park had 143; Albany had 137; Sweetwater had 117; Washakie had 111; Carbon had 105; Lincoln had 101; Converse had 86; Teton had 67; Platte had 62; Weston had 41; Sublette had 37; Niobrara had 34; Crook had 33; Big Horn had 32; Johnson had 29, and Hot Springs had 17.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 98,567 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 94,367 have recovered.