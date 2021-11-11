CHEYENNE — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 372 on Wednesday.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 307 new laboratory-confirmed cases Wednesday and 104 new probable cases.
At the same time, the department received new reports of 39 recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 2,786 active cases.
Natrona County had the highest number of active cases, 517; Laramie County had 490; Sweetwater had 207; Fremont had 201; Campbell had 160; Uinta had 154; Sheridan had 150; Albany had 125; Park had 93; Goshen and Lincoln had 79; Carbon had 63; Johnson had 61; Washakie had 58; teton had 54; Weston. Had 52; Sublette had 50; Platte had 49; Converse had 39; Crook had 36; Big Horn had 31; Niobrara had 28, and Hot Springs had 10.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 106,698 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since it was first detected in Wyoming. Of those, 102,614 have recovered.
The number of people hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus in Wyoming fell by three on Wednesday to total 162.
Cheyenne Regional Medical Center had the highest number of coronavirus patients, 43. Casper’s Wyoming medical Center was treating 41 as of Wednesday.