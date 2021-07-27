SHERIDAN — Wyoming’s active coronavirus case count remained at levels not seen since February in the past week, increasing by 141 to total 716, however, Sheridan cases remain relatively low.
Figures contained in the Wyoming Department of Health’s regular coronavirus update showed that as of Monday, the department received reports of 557 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 185 probable cases since July 19.
At the same time, the state received reports of 596 recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases, leaving the state with 716 active cases.
The total climbed to 759 on Wednesday, 791 on Thursday and 802 on Friday, the first time since Feb. 11 the number exceeded 800. But it fell by 86 over the weekend.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 189; Sweetwater County had 57; Uinta County had 50; Campbell had 48; Converse had 47; Fremont had 46; Natrona had 45; Teton had 29; Carbon had 25; Park had 19; Platte had 18; Goshen and Lincoln had 17; Sublette had 14; Big Horn had 13; Sheridan had 11; Weston had 10; Washakie had nine; Johnson had five; Hot Springs had three, and Crook had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
All 23 of Wyoming’s counties reported new confirmed cases during the week. Laramie County reported the highest number of new cases at 147, followed by 53 in Sweetwater County.
The new confirmed and probable cases bring to 64,451 the number of Wyoming residents diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 62,969 have recovered, according to department figures.