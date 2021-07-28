SHERIDAN — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming increased by 65 on Tuesday with the reporting of 114 new laboratory-confirmed cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, said in addition to the new confirmed cases, the state received reports of 58 new probable cases on Tuesday.
At the same time, reported recoveries among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 97, leaving the state with 781 active cases, an increase of 65 from Monday.
Laramie County continued to have the highest number of active cases at 179; Sweetwater County had 64; Natrona County had 57; Campbell had 54; Uinta had 52; Converse had 51; Fremont had 44; Teton had 41; Albany had 33; Carbon had 30; Platte had 26; Lincoln had 25; Park had 24; Sheridan had 19; Big Horn and Sublette had 18; Goshen had 17; Weston had 11; Washakie had seven; Johnson had four; Crook and Hot Springs had three and Niobrara had one.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 20 of Wyoming’s 23 counties on Tuesday. The highest number of new cases was 19 in Laramie County, followed by 15 in Campbell County.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 64,623 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first discovered in Wyoming in March 2020.
Of those, 63,066 have recovered, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.