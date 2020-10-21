SHERIDAN — Northern Wyoming Community College District administration has taken pandemic changes in stride, with students currently attending class in person and will finish virtually this fall.
Currently, three total employees of NWCCD have tested positive for COVID-19 or are quarantining due to contact with a confirmed positive. Out of around 6,300 students enrolled in Sheridan and Gillette colleges, eight cases of COVID-19 are currently active — five in Sheridan and three in Gillette. With those active cases, 22 additional students are quarantining in Sheridan and 10 in Gillette.
Only one student tested positive for COVID-19 in the dorms in Sheridan, and no students have tested positive in the dorms in Gillette.
In-person instruction ends Nov. 24 for the fall semester, followed by virtual instruction until Dec. 10. Student services will remain open through distance learning. Campus will open again to students starting Jan. 4 and in-person classes resume Jan. 18, with an end date moved up to April 30 to consolidate in-person instruction due to the pandemic. In lieu of hosting a spring break week off during the middle of the semester, students will continue straight through to April 30.
“In that we hope to keep the incidents of COVID infection low, keep our doors open and keep the privilege of having our students and our faculty and our community on campus,” NWCCD President Walt Tribley said. “This effort has been successful so far. And remember, this is just for this year and not forever.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has also resulted in lower enrollment. Tribley and the board budgeted for a 20% decrease in enrollment for the current fiscal year but experienced only a 15% decrease from last year’s numbers for the entire district. While Tribley did not have enrollment numbers for the other community college groups throughout the state, he said Laramie County Community College and Casper College both recorded smaller enrollment declines than NWCCD this year. Tribley hopes to lessen the deficit to help with budget concerns moving forward.