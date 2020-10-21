Today

Cloudy with a few showers. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow will taper off and end during the morning but skies will remain cloudy during the afternoon. High around 25F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.