SHERIDAN — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell back below 400 on Monday, dipping by 82 from last week.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its regular coronavirus update, said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 306 since April 12, while the number of probable cases grew by 84.
At the same time, the department said it received new reports of 470 recoveries among those with either laboratory-confirmed or probable cases during the week, leaving the state with 358 active cases, a decline of 82 from April 12.
Laramie County had 76 active cases as of Monday; Albany County had 52; Natrona County had 34; Teton had 29; Campbell had 25; Sweetwater had 23; Fremont had 21; Uinta had 19; Goshen and Sheridan had 13; Carbon had 11; Park had 10; Sublette had nine; Weston had five; Platte had four; Big Horn and Crook had three; Converse, Johnson and Lincoln had two, and Hot Springs and Washakie had one.
Niobrara County had no active cases Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming on March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
New confirmed cases were reported in 21 counties during the week. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 76, followed by Albany County at 43.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought to 57,378 the number of people diagnosed with COVID since it was first detected in the state in March 2020.
Of those, 56,317 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.