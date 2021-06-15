SHERIDAN — The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming fell by 40 in the last week, according to Wyoming Department of Health figures.
The department, in its regular coronavirus update, said it received reports of 371 new laboratory-confirmed cases since June 7, along with 90 new probable cases.
However, at the same time, the number of recoveries reported among those with confirmed or probable cases increased by 496, leaving the state with 437 active cases as of Monday, the lowest number seen since late April.
Laramie County had the highest number of active cases at 178; Sweetwater County had 55; Campbell had 41; Natrona had 34; Uinta had 25; Albany had 21; Park had 15; Fremont had 14; Sheridan had 11; Teton had eight; Goshen had seven; Johnson had six; Converse and Platte had five; Carbon, Crook, Hot Springs, Sublette and Weston had two, and Lincoln and Niobrara had one.
Big Horn and Washakie counties had no active cases as of Monday.
Active cases are determined by adding the total confirmed and probable coronavirus cases diagnosed since the illness first surfaced in Wyoming March 12, 2020, subtracting the number of recoveries during the same period among patients with both confirmed and probable cases and taking into account the number of deaths attributed to the illness.
Increases in laboratory-confirmed cases were recorded in 21 counties. Laramie County had the highest number of new cases at 155, followed by Sweetwater County with 51.
The new confirmed and probable cases brought the total number of people diagnosed with the illness since it was first detected in Wyoming to 61,234.
Of those, 60,072 have recovered, according to Department of Health figures.