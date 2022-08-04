SHERIDAN — As they gathered in the 4th Judicial District Courtroom Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and staff members examined a challenging possibility: What should criminal-legal courthouse employees, including clerks of court, judicial staff and judges, do in case of an active-shooter situation in one of the Sheridan County Courthouse’s courtrooms?
The answer, provided in a presentation by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Boot Hill and Erick Horsley, is to consult ALICE, an emergency response protocol intended to help civilians prepare for an active shooter in their school, workplace or other location. This preparation will offer courthouse employees the tools to respond appropriately in case of this worst-case scenario, Hill and Horsley said, which could occur in 4th Judicial District Court or Sheridan County Circuit Court.
Although it has been subject to recent updates, the acronym originally stood for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate, a set of best practices when confronted by an active threat. To allow for fluidity, ALICE’s recommended responses — which advise people in active-shooter situations to notice initial alerts, evacuate if safe, spread clear information, lock down a particular space or attempt to counter the attacker — are non-sequential and subject to change based on the situation, Hill explained.
Wednesday’s presentation marked the first use of an updated ALICE Response protocol, but Hill said he has presented similar trainings to teachers, students, school administrators and other Sheridan County community members to prepare for active-shooter scenarios.
“This isn’t rocket science,” Hill said. “This is just a common-sense approach to [help you survive] a violent incident.”
The goal of the response protocol training, Hill said, is to ensure people in danger act — rather than freeze — in a crisis. Hill and Horsley walked participants through scenarios, identifying possible barricade strategies, evacuation exits and techniques to secure courtroom and office spaces related to Sheridan’s criminal legal system. This, Horsley said, will ensure muscle memory and prior practice kick in in case of a real active-shooter situation.
“Your body can’t go where your mind hasn’t been…” Horsley said. “As long as your mind has been there, your body can follow.”
Why is this kind of training necessary in a courthouse setting, particularly in areas serving the criminal legal system? It anticipates dangerous situations that could take place in Sheridan County courthouses, which often hand down bad news and impact lives. As Hill and Horsley explained while running scenarios with participants, people could resort to violence if a ruling doesn’t go their way.
An incident earlier this year resulted in significant law enforcement response to the courthouse. After Circuit Court Judge Shelley Cundiff sentenced Michael Tabor to 45 days in jail as punishment for three misdemeanor theft charges March 28, he allegedly attempted to flee official custody, court documents state. Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Steve Matheson — who, among other SCSO officials, is responsible for courtroom security in Sheridan’s circuit and district courts — subdued the defendant by striking him with a baton at least three times and deploying his Taser.
Tabor is currently facing a felony charge related to the alleged attempted escape from official detention in district court.
Although no private individuals or law enforcement personnel fired a gun during the incident, Hill, Horsley and circuit court officials nonetheless discussed the event — as well as other local occurrences — as examples of what could happen in the courtroom.
Besides, it’s a good idea to be prepared, Matheson said. As shootings occur with ever-increasing ubiquity across the country — in schools, in grocery stores, in places of worship — Matheson said taking steps to brace for the possibility of confronting that type of violence is essential.
“We’re at the time where, sadly, everybody has got to prepare for the worst,” Matheson said.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.