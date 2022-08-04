SHERIDAN —  As they gathered in the 4th Judicial District Courtroom Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies and staff members examined a challenging possibility: What should criminal-legal courthouse employees, including clerks of court, judicial staff and judges, do in case of an active-shooter situation in one of the Sheridan County Courthouse’s courtrooms? 

The answer, provided in a presentation by Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Boot Hill and Erick Horsley, is to consult ALICE, an emergency response protocol intended to help civilians prepare for an active shooter in their school, workplace or other location. This preparation will offer courthouse employees the tools to respond appropriately in case of this worst-case scenario, Hill and Horsley said, which could occur in 4th Judicial District Court or Sheridan County Circuit Court. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you