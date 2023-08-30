Museum at the bighorns stock

Museum at the Bighorns is located at 850 Sibley Circle. 

 Courtesy photo |

SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will hold its fourth annual Living History Cemetery Tour, "Ranchers of Sheridan County," Sept. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees should meet at the front gate of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Actors will portray various people from Sheridan County as if they are that person. The notable figures portrayed this year are Homer Scott, Willis Eaton, Don Roberts, Willis Spear, and John B. Kendrick.

