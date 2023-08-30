SHERIDAN — The Museum at the Bighorns will hold its fourth annual Living History Cemetery Tour, "Ranchers of Sheridan County," Sept. 8-9 at 7:30 p.m.
Attendees should meet at the front gate of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Actors will portray various people from Sheridan County as if they are that person. The notable figures portrayed this year are Homer Scott, Willis Eaton, Don Roberts, Willis Spear, and John B. Kendrick.
Space is limited to 30 people for each tour. Tickets are $25 each and must be purchased in advance at the Museum at the Bighorns, 850 Sibley Circle, or museumbighorns.org.
All proceeds go to fund educational programming at the museum. For more information, contact Dani Stuckle at 307-675-1150 or email director@museumbighorns.org.
The Museum of the Bighorns is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find out more at museumbighorns.org.