SHERIDAN — A self-proclaimed safety nut with a genuine interest in and care for people, Nichole Adams has pushed herself at work, earning the human resources manager position at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center. She’s also pushed herself to lose more than 70 pounds in a year, not to mention leading the charge for her family to do the same, having lost a collective 300 pounds in that same amount of time.
A team player and go-getter, Adams’ former boss and current mentor Heather Doke, city of Sheridan human resources director, said Adams’ is fabulous to work with “obviously.”
“She’s very teachable and willing to learn and jump into anything to help,” Doke said of Adams. “...She really cares about people and cares about her job and wants to do a good job.”
The Sheridan Press recently sat down with Adams, who shared her accumulated knowledge as a 34-year-old manager.
The Sheridan Press: What led you to accept a position as HR manager at Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center?
Nichole Adams: I wasn’t really looking, but the gal that previously had the manager position at Northern Wyoming Mental Health was retiring and I saw some kind of posting somewhere and reached out to her, and she told me to apply. I did and I transitioned there.
I never worked in health care before, so that was a huge learning curve, and it still is. I’ve been there for three years and I’m still learning what they do there. It’s very complicated, and a lot of regulations, but I enjoy it and it’s fun.
I’ve never worked with so many master’s level professionals...I’ve always worked with blue-collar workers, so it was a transition. I enjoy it, and we’ve done a lot since I’ve been there.
TSP: What are some of the elements of culture you look for in a job as a professional?
NA: I’ve done presentations on generations in the workplace, and I’m always like, ‘Don’t make me that person,’ but I’m truly, in the sense, a millennial when it comes to that.
I do look for places that give me purpose and that I feel like I’m making a difference. I’m not somebody that can just be task-oriented; I want to know why I’m doing things; I want the big picture, which is not just millennials anymore. Many people want to have the bigger meaning behind their work. So, that’s something when I’m at an organization I want to understand what their big picture is and how I’m actually going to contribute to it.
I try when we recruit and engage with our current staff to present that to them so they know what that looks like and they can connect the dots and see so it really makes sense for them.
TSP: Before taking on the large task of HR manager for NWYMHC and as a non-Sheridan native, you were actively involved in the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Sheridan County and several initiatives within the city of Sheridan. What’s your advice to others looking to become more involved in Sheridan that may not know where to begin?
NA: I really leaned into the people at my workplace. I had the most amazing supervisor with Heather, so I just had to ask her, ‘What do you think?’
The way the Chamber and other organizations put information out there is super helpful, because we were Chamber members, so I’d just get newsletters where I’d see people around town and I’d ask them. It’s so easy, but just asking people if you’re interested can be pretty hard, especially getting started, and I’m not usually one to go find something. But I wanted to feel connected, and I could tell people in the community were connected, it wasn’t like you had to have been here to feel included.
When I went through (Leadership Sheridan County), it’s really about connecting you with the community and understanding what resources are available. That program was...a great way for people to connect.