SHERIDAN — One word makes a big difference in interpreting Wyoming state statute. After incidentally removing the word “or” in an amendment last session, Wyoming legislators added it back in during the Joint Judiciary Committee meeting this week.
Last session, legislators consolidated most theft charges into one statute. While most of the individual theft charges remained the same, just consolidated, Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said he finds last year’s action unnecessary from his perspective.
“It makes it more difficult when it’s all in one statute to make sure that you’re hitting all the elements of the crime before making a decision to charge or before interviewing someone,” Thompson said. “When it was separated before, like embezzlement was a separate crime, obtaining property by false pretenses...they were all separate ones and they were all a little bit easier to read and understand. This time you have to go through a couple times to make sure you’re covering each section of theft.
“Overall, it’s not that big of a deal, I just don’t know why it ever changed.”
Thompson said last year when the bill was going through the legislative session, the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police did not push statewide law enforcement to talk to legislators. Thompson’s feeling is legislators were looking at the theft charges as a way to reduce populations in jail, but proved ineffective as it essentially groups all previous types of theft into one statute. None were eliminated from what Thompson can tell.
Years before, theft charges that are known today were once larceny charges. Those changes, according to Thompson, who spoke with WASCOP Executive Director Byron Oedekoven, were not pushed by law enforcement. Thompson speculated that changes throughout the years with the theft statute comes from an issue in court.
“The group of county attorneys and other members of the (Wyoming) Bar (Association) that are working on the criminal pattern jury instructions are aware of this and support it and think it’s fine,” Joint Judiciary Committee co-chairman Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said. “They were the ones that brought it to my attention before that it was amended out.”
In this case, by omitting the word “or, those charging a criminal with theft had to prove all elements of the statute instead of just one section.
“During the revision of the statute last year, and the statutory construction of redoing the theft crime, we listed several elements or separate crimes within 6-3-402, but we didn’t have any distinction between the separate sections,”Oedekoven said. “So at the end of the day when the bill was signed, you had to commit all of the crimes to be found guilty of a theft, and it was certainly not your intention to line up five difference pieces of a theft bill and suggest that a person had to do all of those pieces in order to be found guilty of the crime of theft.”
Per set structure, the word “or” only needs to be included after the first description of theft, which subsequently applies to all paragraphs that follow.
While a simple change with quick work by legislators, one word makes a big difference in the court of law.