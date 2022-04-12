SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Conservation District has secured additional grant funding for the ongoing Acme Power Plant Reclamation project. Although total reclamation of the Acme site remains a long way off, SCCD District Manager Carrie Rogaczewski said the new grants will fund the next stages in ongoing soil and water cleanup projects.
“It is a long-term project. We certainly don’t have any illusions of [the reclamation project] being done this year…but there are some pieces that will be underway,” Rogaczewski said.
The reclamation project began in 2015, when the conservation district started to investigate what environmental cleanup measures would be necessary to allow public access and use of the site, protect water and land quality on the Tongue River and preserve the historical significance of the former power plant. While SCCD owns the land on which the power plant sits, a working group of local nonprofits, government agencies, local landowners, environmental organizations and others guides the project.
So far, testing at the site has found significant soil, groundwater and standing water pollution as well as large quantities of asbestos and debris throughout the site.
Grant-funding will begin to address some of these issues, Rogaczewski said.
SCCD will, for example, receive a $25,000 grant from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department to finalize designs and complete the public bidding process for the removal of a water diversion tunnel at the site, Rogaczewski said. The tunnel, which looks like a sheet of metal across a channel in many stages of decay, has been in place since about 1910, diverting water from the Tongue River into the power plant’s cooling tunnels and back to the river.
Rogaczewski explained the structure presents a barrier for fish migration and safety hazard for recreational floaters as well as challenges related to stream function and sediment transport, all of which indicate the structure needs to be removed or modified for the benefit of the river and its inhabitants.
Designs to remove the current diversion tunnel structure — and implement structures to reduce stream erosion after the removal of the structure — are nearly complete, Rogaczewski said. As a result, the WGFD grant will fund construction oversight and bidding facilitation for the removal of the structure. Rogaczewski anticipates SCCD will issue a call for construction bids for the project later this summer.
SCCD also plans to use a $25,000 grant from The Nature Conservancy, which must be used for aquatic conservation projects, to the diversion project at Acme.
To begin to tackle soil contamination and debris at the Acme site, SCCD has also secured a $500,000 subgrant — to be disbursed over the next five or so years — from the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality and Wyoming Business Council Rogaczewski said.
This grant will begin to address a major problem facing the reclamation project: the quantity of debris covering the space. Addressing soil contamination cannot occur until soil is accessible and debris removed, Rogaczewski explained, and the grant will allow SCCD to hire a team of environmental professionals to lead the debris removal process.
“One of the biggest challenges was how we were going to remove all the debris and crud [at the Acme site],” SCCD Supervisor Susan Holmes said.
Currently, SCCD is still in the initial stages of the grant. Although removing that debris is still a long way off, Rogaczewski said she hopes SCCD will be able to solicit bids from environmental professionals in fall 2022.
Finally, Rogaczewski said SCCD is still waiting to hear from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency about the status of its application, submitted in November 2021, for more than $500,000 in asbestos abatement funds.
These grants ensure the reclamation project keeps moving forward.
“We knew [the Acme Power Plant Reclamation Project] would take a long time, and we understand why it needs to. But we also understand the public’s desire and interest to see things moving…” Rogaczewski said. “There is always something with Acme going on, every day of my week.”