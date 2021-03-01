SHERIDAN — There’s still a lot to learn about long-term effects of traumatic brain injury on veterans and civilians, but more work on helping current patients with diagnoses right now is a focus of the Wyoming Legislature and, if a bill passes, will shift into the hands of local Veterans Affairs staff.
House Joint Resolution 1 requests Congress to enact legislation and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs work to expand and improve efforts to treat traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder. The legislation was signed by the House speaker and Senate president Feb. 5 and must be signed by Gov. Mark Gordon, having been passed nearly unanimously throughout its trip through the Legislature.
TBI and PTSD are closely related for veterans who may experience both during and after active service. To help care for patients, staff at Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System take an interdisciplinary approach, combining mental and physical care to aid the whole person in improving overall wellness.
Upon entering the Sheridan VA system, veterans undergo an initial intake evaluation to determine best care for each patient. If a patient’s evaluation indicates potential traumatic brain injury, Chief of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Dr. James McDonald will complete another evaluation to determine severity of the injury and how to properly care for the patient. Since he started at the Sheridan VA, McDonald said programs to address TBI have grown and expanded.
“It’s definitely expanded and grown a lot,” McDonald said. “Even just through the time of my training, just the awareness of the impacts of brain injuries and a focus on early diagnosis.”
McDonald said traumatic brain injury is possibly one of the most common injuries from soldiers returning from Iraq and Afghanistan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 1.7 million people suffer from TBIs annually, as reported by Disabled American Veterans Charity. From 2000 to 2019, the Department of Defense recorded 413,858 service members suffer from TBI, usually caused by explosions or combat.
Those explosions, McDonald said, impact the entirety of the brain and sometimes results in difficult to identify symptoms of TBI, or symptoms that could also tie back to PTSD or other injuries.
Identification remains difficult for those working closely with suffering veterans, like law enforcement.
“(The bill) identifies one of the major concerns for veterans for the VA system and for the community in general. The unknown,” Sheridan County Sheriff Allen Thompson said. “Most of us don’t understand the full ramifications of traumatic brain injuries and how people can appear to be normal and it’s not. Not only the physical damage, but the neurological damage on top of that, and anything we can do to help them recover, anybody would be behind that.”
Treatments at the Sheridan VA includes, first and foremost, education.
“There is a lot of misconception about traumatic brain injury,” McDonald said. “There can be a lot of symptom attribution and helplessness associated with TBI.”
He said some people think the injury will only get worse, but people do recover and can be treated by engaging with mental health doctors, as well as pain management treatments, if applicable.
The legislation simply guides Congress to focus on the issues of TBI and PTSD for veterans, who in the body of the bill said between 11% and 30% of veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder. The bill encourages the VA to broaden its treatment scope from medication and counseling to include vocational counseling, rehabilitation therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy, cognitive therapy, speech therapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy to provide a variety for veterans.
McDonald said the Sheridan VA — known as a specialty facility in the system for mental health and substance abuse rehabilitation — already utilizes comprehensive care for patients to include speech and cognitive therapies and design treatments specific to the needs of each veteran.
If care is not available to veterans at the Sheridan VA, a TBI social worker helps coordinate care at the most fitting facility.
With room to grow in education and treatment of TBI and PTSD among the VA system, Sheridan’s team continues to focus on interdisciplinary care for each of its patients.