SHERIDAN — West Nile virus was first detected this year in mosquitos in Sheridan County in late July. Since then, additional infected mosquitoes have been discovered. In mid-August, a case of equine West Nile virus was confirmed in Sheridan County.
Cases continue to occur in other counties throughout Wyoming. The Weed and Pest District is continuing to trap and test adult mosquitoes across the County. As expected, positive tests for West Nile virus have been observed in a widening geographic area. Historically, the mosquito species capable of transmitting West Nile virus remains viable through the month of September.
West Nile virus is spread by the Culex genus of mosquitos. An infected mosquito can transfer the virus during feeding. The virus can infect horses, birds, and in some cases, humans. Human cases are generally asymptomatic but can be more severe in elderly and immunocompromised individuals. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms can include headache, body aches, joint pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. Most people will recover from these symptoms completely. In some cases, fatigue and weakness can last up to several months. Anyone who is experiencing these symptoms should consult with a medical professional.
Sheridan County Public Health, in cooperation with the Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, would like to encourage the public to stay mosquito safe. The public can take steps to protect themselves and their neighbors from West Nile virus by applying larvicide to areas of standing water, which is available to be purchased at cost-share price from the Sheridan County Weed and Pest office. Residents should also remember the five D’s of mosquito prevention: Dump, Drain, Dress, Deet, and Dusk/Dawn! Residents can take steps to mitigate standing water by dumping or draining areas where it may be present such as old tires and unused stock tanks or wheelbarrows. Residents should dress in long sleeved clothing to prevent the risk of being bit by mosquitoes, especially during dusk and dawn when West Nile vector mosquitoes are most active. EPA registered insect repellents containing the active ingredient “deet” can also be effective in protecting from mosquito bites.
Sheridan County Weed and Pest will continue to capture and test mosquitos in various locations throughout the county and monitor the occurrence of West Nile virus. Questions regarding available larvicide or county mosquito mitigation programs should be directed to Brian Songer, assistant district supervisor at Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District: 307-672-3740.
More information on Sheridan County’s mosquito mitigation program can be found at the Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District website www.scweeds.com. More information on West Nile Virus and the 5 D’s can be found at www.cdc.gov/westnile.