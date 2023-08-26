mosquito stock
SHERIDAN — West Nile virus was first detected this year in mosquitos in Sheridan County in late July. Since then, additional infected mosquitoes have been discovered. In mid-August, a case of equine West Nile virus was confirmed in Sheridan County.

Cases continue to occur in other counties throughout Wyoming. The Weed and Pest District is continuing to trap and test adult mosquitoes across the County. As expected, positive tests for West Nile virus have been observed in a widening geographic area. Historically, the mosquito species capable of transmitting West Nile virus remains viable through the month of September.

