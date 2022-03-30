SHERIDAN — After a four-decade career that began in the Indian Health Service in the southwest and continued in Sheridan beginning in 1991, Dr. John Addlesperger will soon retire from his position as chief medical officer at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
He won’t, though, step away from service at the hospital completely. Through at least the end of 2022, Addlesperger said he will work part-time on the hospital’s “Lean Transformation” team, which is aimed at maximizing patient value and minimizing waste.
“Dr. Addlesperger was instrumental in the development and leadership of the Emergency Department as we know it today,” hospital CEO Mike McCafferty said, adding that Addlesperger played a key role in getting the hospital’s electronic medical records implemented in the organization. “His strong leadership among his peers will be sorely missed.”
Addlesperger’s career began in family practice, but quickly transitioned to emergency medicine. He stayed in that department for 30 years and experienced significant changes in the medical field in that time. The biggest change, he said, was a broader understanding of the complexities of medical care.
“We realized there are medical mistakes, there are errors that happen, and not just physician errors but just process errors where things get lost,” Addlesperger said. “And we’ve come to learn that medicine is a very complex system and requires a system thinking to improve… so now physicians have exposure to continuous process improvement.”
He added the shift includes more training around identifying problems and more opportunities to collaborate in a team setting.
Beyond the new medications and new treatments developed over his career, Addlesperger said the demand from regulatory agencies and payers — both private and insurance-based — for top-notch performance has meant an increased focus on quality, safety and patient experience.
“So that really guides a lot of the work we do in medicine now,” Addlesperger said. “It’s a focus on continually trying to get better and better in the care we give.”
When Addlesperger became an emergency physician and later the emergency medicine director, he noted it was a new position and little mentorship was available. As newer physicians have filled the ranks behind him, Addlesperger has sought to offer his support.
“For me, mentoring is about finding out where people are at and then learning, learning what you can do to help them,” Addlesperger said.
That mentorship has proven beneficial for individuals like Dr. Luke Goddard, who started his career working in emergency medicine on an ambulance service in Buffalo and in emergency rooms in Laramie as a technician.
After completing medical school, Goddard moved to Sheridan and has remained ever since.
“He’s always been a mentor as far as emergency medicine,” Goddard said of Addlesperger. “He’s always been a resource for us and then, as he’s developed in this kind of administrative role, he’s always someone you can seek out.”
Goddard added that Addlesperger also sets an example for physicians around him.
“He’s just such a strong voice for physicians, and he doesn’t get too excited,” Goddard said. “He’s very even-keeled, and that’s a skill most of us develop over time.”
Goddard said Addlesperger’s dedication to patient care, physician and staff safety throughout the COVID-19 pandemic put SMH far ahead of many other health care facilities.
Goddard will take the reins from Addlesperger over the next few months as Addlesperger transitions out of the chief medical officer role.
“As I was interviewing for the job I said I don't have any great desire to make huge changes,” Goddard said. “I think he (Addlesperger) has done a good job setting his successor up for success."
Addlesperger, who was the director of the emergency department when Goddard was hired, said he was impressed with the young doctor, who he said has always offered wise advice and carefully measured opinions.
“From my perspective, it really makes it so much easier to transition out of this role, knowing that there's somebody so well qualified and motivated to do this to step into that that position,” Addlesperger said. “So it's, it's been a good thing for me to have Dr. Goddard around and be willing to provide that extra leadership that that we need from our medical providers.”
While the last couple years of Addlesperger’s role as CMO have focused largely on managing through a pandemic, Goddard said the largest challenges moving forward will likely center around recruitment, retention and burnout.
“I think health care workers in general are tired,” Goddard said. “There's quite a bit of burnout among not only physicians, but frontline staff, whether it's nurses or the support staff.”
He added that health care systems across the country will be working to address that issue as shortages in health care workers grow. But, he added, he couldn’t be prouder to work for SMH and he’s excited to be a part of the future of the hospital and community.
McCafferty noted Goddard’s experience as an emergency room physician for nearly a decade and his service as Emergency Department director and the vice chief of staff of the Medical Executive Committee will serve him well in the new leadership role.
“His humility, thoughtful perspective and leadership skills will come into play as he continues with operational excellence and clinical quality initiatives within the organization, while building on Lean process improvements,” McCafferty said.
Goddard is actively involved in educating physician assistant students in rural emergency medicine and is a participant in the Wyoming Leaders in Medicine Physician Leadership Academy,” according to McCafferty.
“He is well respected by his peers, teams and colleagues within the hospital and we welcome him to his new leadership role,” McCafferty said.