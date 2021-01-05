SHERIDAN — Adults interested in women's or co-ed basketball leagues may register through Feb. 4.
Through the Sheridan Recreation District, women and co-ed teams may register online at sheridanrecreation.com/adult-basketball.htm or in person at SRD, located at 1579 Thorne-Rider Park. Cost is $300 for co-ed and $325 for women's, with a $25 discount for any team attending the manager's meeting.
Anyone wishing to play should send a team representative to the manager's meeting. New rules and league details will be discussed and you will be able to register your team at the meeting. The manager's meeting for co-ed is Jan. 22 and women's is Jan. 28, both at 6 p.m. at the SRD office.
Game days for co-ed is Thursday and women's league is Monday. Participants and other attendees must follow all state, county and school district policies, including the mandatory mask policy currently in place.
Games will be played in the Sheridan Junior High School old gymnasium.