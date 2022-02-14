SHERIDAN — Dozens of Sheridan residents gathered at the Best Western Sheridan Center’s ballroom Friday night to celebrate love and caring relationships, albeit a few days early. The band played classic tunes. Colorful lights strobed across the dance floor. Glass jars and envelopes sat stacked on tables and awaited donations. Dozens of Sheridan residents filled the ballroom to make merry.
The Advocacy & Resource Center’s 2022 Love Shouldn’t Hurt celebration was in full swing.
Sheridan County’s Advocacy & Resource Center is one of 23 victim-serving organizations across Wyoming — one for each county — dedicated to assisting victims of violent crimes, Advocacy & Resource Center Assistant Director Rhonda Weber said.
Although it is best known for serving survivors of domestic violence, stalking and sexual assault, ARC serves all victims of violent crimes, Weber said. Depending on the victim’s individual needs, the center offers its clients options to escape abuse, operates a crisis hotline, assists victims through the court process and provides education and information about abuse.
In 2018, when the center wanted to host an event in February to commemorate Valentine’s Day and celebrate healthy relationships, the Love Shouldn’t Hurt annual event was born. Originally, the event was a casual gathering, Weber explained, intended to allow supporters of the ARC to gather and create healthy relationships with people throughout the community.
Now in its fifth year, the 2022 celebration — held in the Sheridan Best Western’s ballroom — featured hors d’oeuvres from Bistro 307, candy-heart-shaped cookies from Momma Raye’s and music by local band Sidetrack. Sponsorships from local businesses ensured all of the funds raised at the event, including the cost of admission and raffle tickets, would go directly to serving victims, Weber said.
Weber said she hoped the evening offered guests an opportunity for fellowship while supporting ARC.
“We hope everybody shares the love,” Weber said.
ARC board member Kathleen Wood circled the ballroom selling tickets for the Love Shouldn’t Hurt raffle. Ticket sales, Wood said, were booming.
“Sheridan cares. It’s so sweet; I think it’s why I love living here so much,” Wood said.
Wood said she hoped the event would serve as a reminder to the community ARC is willing and able to help in a crisis.
Before the crowd, ARC Executive Director Yvonne Swanson explained the daily goings on of the office, explaining the role of victim and survivor advocates. The center’s goal is to walk alongside survivors as they navigate the often confusing and retraumatizing path of the criminal justice system and healing.
“We will celebrate every success with you. We are advocates,” Swanson said as she thanked the center staff, volunteers and board members for their work.
But attending the event is not the only way to support ARC, Weber said. The center also accepts donations via Facebook and its website or in person at its office on Coffeen Avenue. Beyond financial support, Weber said the center is always looking for volunteers and appreciative of those who raise awareness about ARC’s service offerings and mission.