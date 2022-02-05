SHERIDAN — Imagine being a 20-something wildland firefighter, working long hours far from home in very dangerous conditions.
For $13 an hour.
“You don’t know if you’re going to get hurt, injured, killed, disabled because of this assignment. And you are getting paid $13 an hour,” Kelly Martin, president of the Grassroots Wildland Firefighters said. “Firefighters begin at a very low, entry-level wage, in some states it is below minimum wage.”
Martin said her organization has been advocating for a three-pronged approach toward reform for federal wildland fire personnel, beginning with improved wages, benefits and conditions for wildland firefighters.
The first major phase was to ensure all federal wildland firefighters are paid at least minimum wage. The second phase was a $3.3 billion inclusion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for wildland fire issues, passed by Congress last year. Martin called the inclusion “a stopgap to more long-term reforms” included in proposed legislation called the Tim Hart Wildland Firefighter Classification and Pay Parity Act (Tim’s Act), which would address pay, benefits and classification of wildland firefighter’s wholesale. The bill, co-sponsored by Rep. Liz Cheney, would raise federal wildland firefighter pay to at least $20 a hour.
“All of this is really what is going to take us into the 21st century,” Martin said.
With the passage of the infrastructure bill, the Biden administration has vowed to pay all federal wildland fire employees minimum $15/hour, Martin said. As the impacts of climate change worsen, and as wildfire seasons turn increasingly more devastating, the change in legislation is all the more necessary, she added.
“It is really, really critical that people understand the grave risks wildland firefighters take, which are becoming more pronounced because of climate change and prolonged fire seasons. These young people are working 2,000 hours on the fireline,” Martin said.
The infrastructure bill includes over $3 billion to reduce hazardous fuels and “restore America’s forests and grasslands, along with investments in fire-adapted communities and post fire reforestation,” according to the Forest Service. It also set aside $600 million in pay raises for federal wildland firefighters.
When the funding will reach employees, though, remains unclear.
“Just because it is public law doesn’t automatically translate into any sort of federal policy that the (federal government’s) Office of Personnel Management can actually implement. That is where the sticking point is right now,” Martin explained.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill requires an increase in base salary of a federal wildland firefighter by the lesser of $20,000 per year, or 50% of salary, after determination that the employee works within a “specified geographic area where it is difficult to recruit or retain.” The Forest Service and Department of Interior are working to determine how to define a wildland firefighter, as well as determining what qualifies as specified geopathic areas in which it is difficult to recruit or retain workers.
The goal, according to the Forest Service, is to have increased payments into paychecks by the summer, either by implementing new provisions or by using an awards payments model it used in 2021. The $600 million can also be used to convert 1,000 seasonal firefighters to full-time, permanent, year-round employees who will reduce hazardous fuels on federal land, at no fewer than 800 hours per year.
There are over 11,000 employees in the Forest Service alone, and probably another 8,000 in the Department of the Interior. Martin said it is crucial the Forest Service, the Office of Wildland Fire and other agencies make sure the pay raises reach the appropriate staff.
“The intent is to really make the people on the front lines with the most risk, the most to lose, to get those pay raises,” Martin said.
Cheney said she is proud to have introduced Tim’s Act to Congress.
“Wildland firefighters are on the front lines protecting our families and communities against dangerous wildfires. We owe it to them to provide them with the compensation, benefits, and resources necessary to keep our communities safe,” Cheney said in an email statement to The Sheridan Press.
Tim’s Act, Cheney continued, is a standalone bill that would increase pay and overhaul classification and benefits.
“(I) will continue to fight to ensure our wildland firefighters are equipped with the tools and support necessary to do their job,” Cheney said.
Although the legislation only directly affects federal employees, Wyoming State Forester Bill Crapser said it has the potential to impact state and county employees in the future.
“The way the bill is written, it is specifically for federal firefighters, and there are lots of them in Wyoming,” Crapser said. “It won’t directly impact any of the county employees right away, but long term, it has the potential to impact everybody because it raises salaries. That means states and counties will have to look at keeping up with that.”
Sara Evans Kirol, public affairs officer for the Bighorn National Forest, said her office is waiting for further direction on how and when they will be able to implement pay increases, but acknowledged federal wages for firefighters have not kept pace with wages offered by state, local and private entities in some areas of the country.
Martin emphasized compensation also has to do with retention, which could save taxpayer dollars.
“You're a firefighter and you have been taking risks for 10, 12 years of your life … Now you are trying to have a family, you are trying to settle down, but maybe you have the burden of physical or mental health issues,” Martin said. “People are just saying, ‘I can’t do this job for the salary I am making’.”
When a longtime firefighter leaves, that represents a taxpayer loss, she said.
“There is a value to retain that wildland firefighter through to retirement, which is another 10 or 15 years,” Martin said.
Evans Kirol said that to fulfill its firefighting obligations during severe wildfire seasons, it’s imperative to give federal fire response agencies the tools they need to recruit and retain trained, experienced firefighters. And as climate change continues to impact the planet, fire seasons are changing. In fact, she said experts are moving away from the terminology of a fire season, talking more about “key activity.”
“It’s more of a year-round response effort. A lot of our firefighters are in Florida working, doing prescribed burning to try to prevent big fires,” she said. “Not all of them work year-round, but it is becoming more of a year-round job.”