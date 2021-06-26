SHERIDAN — Lt. James Hill joined the Sheridan Police Department in September 2006. It was his first job out of college.
As he approaches his 15th anniversary with SPD, Hill’s contributions to the department and the Sheridan community are exemplary, according to Sheridan City Administrator Stuart McRae. Hill currently leads the department’s support services bureau and has served the community as public information officer; member of the child and adult protection teams; and member of the city abatement team. He has also supervised numerous major investigations.
“James proved himself to be extremely competent both technically and tactically early on in his career,” McRae said. “James has been at the forefront of change and has been at the spearhead of the department’s efforts to improve service to the community.”
Calling from Billings days after the birth of his daughter, the 37-year-old Hill took a few minutes to reflect on his time in Sheridan.
The Sheridan Press: September will be your 15-year anniversary with the police department. What are some of the things you are most proud of?
James Hill: I think I’m most proud of the way the department continues to progress in its culture. I like to think I helped us become a more service-oriented and professional department. I think we have worked hard to make that professionalism a part of the core culture in the department. We want to be good at what we do and develop relationships with community partners who help us get even better.
TSP: One department program you spearheaded was the Intimate Partner Violence Protection program. Tell us about that.
JH: It was spurred by the idea that, in Sheridan, a lot of the violent crime is domestic violence, specifically violence in romantic relationships or ex-romantic relationships. So I started doing research for evidence-backed programs that lowered those crime rates.
The program is a tiered approach to intervention. When an officer gets called to a verbal domestic issue, he has pamphlets he can hand out to both parties with a list of resources ranging from substance abuse treatment to counseling. If there is an actual incident of physical violence, the officer will go into the detention center and deliver a face-to-face message on the penalties for violence and what Wyoming law looks like. We let them know we will not tolerate this in Sheridan. And we also talk to the victims and provide them with practical resources they can use.
TSP: What other initiatives have you led?
JH: Another one I’m really proud of involves updates to our hiring process. Most police departments ask general police scenario questions — how officers would react in a certain situation. But we are trying to hire value-driven people who will forward our mission. So we ask questions that get people to show their values. A lot of this job can be taught, but good character and values aren’t something we can really instill. So we want to make sure our hires have that solid foundation. We can build them up from there.
TSP: What advice would you give to other young people hoping to make a difference in Sheridan?
JH: Be where you can do the most good. If there’s something the last year has taught us, it is that we need everybody in our society. If you are putting bread on the grocery store shelves, you are doing just as much good as I am. You just need to find the best way for you to give back.