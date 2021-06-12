PARKMAN — This is not the first time DeLynn Steele Cooley has talked to The Sheridan Press about her accident on the bridge over the Tongue River near Acme.
Cooley, who lives near Parkman, remembers coming to The Press nearly 40 years ago — shortly after the accident happened. The story was never published, Cooley said.
“My best guess is that my interview didn’t make any sense,” Cooley said. “Right after the accident, I said things backwards. I knew what I was trying to say, but my brain would mix it up and it wouldn’t make sense coming out of my mouth. So that story was never written, as far as I can tell.”
Nearly four decades to the day after she drove a pickup truck off the bridge and into the Tongue River, the symptoms of Cooley’s traumatic brain injury are much less noticeable. She still pauses frequently while talking to collect her thoughts, and a word might be misplaced here or there. But she’s come a long way, and when talking about her life after the accident, she doesn’t hesitate to use the word “miraculous.”
On the cover of her new book “It’s Just Water Under the Bridge,” Cooley features the painting “Hand of God” by Yongsung Kim — the image of a savior extending his hand through water to rescue a loved one. For Cooley, this isn’t just a painting. It’s her life story.
“When I saw that picture for the first time, I just started crying and crying,” Cooley said. “I know that picture because I was in the water, and (God) was holding me up. Looking back, I can see he was carrying me through all those hard times.”
The accident
June 8, 1981, was a big day for Cooley, who was then known as Cheryl DeLynn Steele Sobotka. It was her 19th birthday. She successfully completed an interview at Kmart that morning. And she was officially drinking age in Wyoming — a fact she intended to take full advantage of.
Throughout the day, Cooley was offered all kinds of drinks — amaretto sours and Long Island iced teas and strawberry daiquiris — and she accepted them. What she didn’t accept was her friends’ offers to drive her home, despite being inebriated and sleep-deprived.
“I felt like I was invincible,” Cooley said. “And I made the wrong choice.”
Driving home on Interstate 90, Cooley became sleepy — “hypnotized” by the motion of the windshield wipers during a June rain storm. Her vehicle hit a delineator pole on the left side of the highway. She overcorrected, shooting across to the right side of the bridge. Somehow the truck went up on the guardrail of the bridge and continued moving forward until the guardrail broke. The vehicle plummeted 70 feet and landed on its wheels in the middle of the Tongue River.
Cooley does not remember any of this.
“It is probably a blessing that my brain has blocked that traumatic event of my life,” Cooley said.
Cooley was found by the irrigation supervisor at the Padlock Ranch, who just happened to be the father of her best friend from high school. Emergency Medical Services, highway patrol and tow trucks were called, and Cooley was rescued.
By the time Cooley arrived at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, her skin was wet, cold and blue, and her teeth were tightly clenched.
“The nurses all thought I was crazy when I told them to go get me a laboratory thermometer and get a rectal temperature,” attending physician Hugh Batty would later tell Cooley. “The rectal thermometers didn’t go low enough to get your temperature.”
Cooley was treated by Batty for shock, seizures, hypothermia and low blood pressure. Her brain was swelling, and she was diagnosed with a cerebral contusion with a right frontal lobe subdural hematoma. After she was life-flighted to Deaconess Hospital in Billings, Montana, Cooley’s family was told she was not expected to come out of her coma.
But after five days in the coma, Cooley opened her eyes.
“Just because a doctor gives a diagnosis, that doesn’t mean miracles don’t happen,” Cooley said.
Never give up
After the accident, Cooley was excited to be weaned off her ventilator so she could communicate with her family and the medical staff.
But when she tried to talk, nothing would come out, or if it did, it was a garbled mess. She would speak words backwards, and her voice was frail.
The accident forced Cooley to learn how to live life all over again — how to walk and talk and throw and catch a ball. She was a 19-year-old infant seeing the world through new eyes again.
The recovery process wasn’t easy, but Cooley met each challenge with a resolve that surprises her even now.
Just a year after the accident, Cooley applied and was accepted to Western Wyoming Community College’s respiratory therapy program. It was a surprising development not just because of Cooley’s brain injury but because she had long considered herself “not smart enough” for college.
“Before my accident, I wanted to be a mom and a wife, but I thought I was not smart enough to go to college,” Cooley said. “My brain injury didn’t let me know of those limitations. When I look back and people ask me how I was able to accomplish all these things, I say it must have been the brain injury, because I stopped having fear. When you know your limitations, you have fear that holds you back. But I just knew there were things I wanted to do, and I wouldn’t let anything get in my way.”
Cooley worked as a respiratory therapist for three years and a nurse for 18 years. She currently works as a nurse at Elmcroft of Sugarland Ridge in Sheridan. She has also owned multiple businesses, including the Buckhorn Grocery, the Ranchester Hotel and the Tongue River Marina. She’s married with multiple kids and grandkids and conducts family genealogy work in her free time. She lives a full, satisfying life — one she couldn’t have imagined for herself four decades ago.
“You can do whatever you put your mind to with a lot of hard work,” Cooley said. “You shouldn’t let your disability prevent you from living your life the way you want to live it.”
By the book
Cooley has worked on “It’s Water Under the Bridge” in some form for the past four decades. She first attempted to write a book just a year after the crash. The words were jumbled together in one never-ending and incoherent sentence.
But after all these years, the book is just right, Cooley said.
“It’s not the book that I started out writing,” Cooley said. “The first book started out with a lot of blaming and hatred and negative emotion. I didn’t want it to be that way. Now, I’m at peace with what happened and what I’ve been through. I think this is the perfect book now. There is a lot that didn’t make it in, and I don’t know how it became this book. But I do know it’s the right book finally.”
One of the key themes of the book is the idea of “living life in the rearview mirror.” Cooley said it is easy for anyone who has experienced trauma to want to live in the past and to let that past define them.
But true joy is found in living in the present, even in the midst of challenges, Cooley said.
“I think for any of us who have been through accidents, or received a diagnosis, or been through a divorce or experienced anything traumatic in childhood, it can be so easy to get stuck in that rearview mirror,” Cooley said. “What I really want people to know is that those things are just water under the bridge, and we need to live in the moment every day. It is OK to recognize what we’re going through, but we shouldn’t dwell on it to the point where we get stuck and can’t move forward.”
Forty years after the accident, Cooley is still moving forward and defying every expectation of doctors who didn’t think she would ever speak or walk, let alone go to college or own businesses.
It’s really hard to see her life as anything but a miracle, Cooley said. It is the work of the hands of God that reached out to her in the water all those years ago.
“People call me weird, and I can deal with that,” Cooley said. “I’m just grateful I’m alive, and I know I have God to thank.”
“It’s Just Water Under the Bridge” can be purchased, in both physical and digital copies, on Amazon.