SHERIDAN — When Cheryl Barker started Green Carpet Sod in Sheridan nearly 50 years ago in 1973, the world was a different place.
Richard Nixon was still in the White House, a gallon of gas averaged just 39 cents and Wyoming’s population was just more than 353,000.
Most importantly, Barker’s longtime friend Aaron Weisz said, land costs were such that starting a 40-acre sod farm in Sheridan County was actually a feasible business plan.
“An acre of ground is so expensive nowadays. Nobody says, ‘I’ll spend $50,000 an acre and start a sod farm,’” Weisz said. “The farm is kind of a product of its time in that nobody could really start a business like this today between the property costs and the water rights. It’s pretty unique among Sheridan businesses, and it’s going to stay that way.”
After five decades of meeting the sod needs of Sheridan County and the surrounding areas, Barker is retiring. Green Carpet Sod will continue under a new name — Green Side Up — and the new ownership of Weisz.
Barker said she pursued Weisz, a Sheridan native she knew through her church, as her successor “for eight to 10 years” while he was still serving in the U.S. Navy.
“He’s family,” Barker said. “He’s the same age as my kids, and we went to the same church, and he always had a love for my place. So I just approached him. I know a lot of times vets come back and have nowhere to go, so I thought it would be a good opportunity for him.”
Weisz agreed.
“I didn’t just want to retire from the Navy and live off the government,” Weisz said, “I wanted to do something that was meaningful for the community, and this was a great way to do that.”
The change in ownership provides a case study in how much the sod industry has changed in 50 years, Weisz said. When Barker started her business, she used Ryan walk-behind sod cutters. The sod would then be loaded by staff onto pallets and a forklift operator would move the pallets. The operation required a staff of five, Barker said.
Around 1997, Barker purchased a Princeton Winchester quick-hitch sod cutter, which streamlined the operation a bit but still required a lot of manual labor and a staff of four, Barker said. Today, Weisz uses a Trebo AutoStack harvester to single-handedly do the work that once required multiple employees.
“I’ve always been an advocate of change,” Weisz said. “I know it can make people confused or angry, but often, you need to adapt or you’re going to phase out really quick.”
Barker applauded how Weisz was “stepping into the 21st century.”
The purchase of the AutoStack also allows Weisz to navigate a longstanding problem facing the business: finding staff.
“With today’s labor market, the hardest part about the business has been finding people who want to work,” Barker said. “A lot of kids from Sheridan County grew up working on the sod farm, but as we progressed into the 2000s, there have been fewer and fewer people who have wanted to work.”
The business has changed in other ways as well, Barker said, and sod has quickly become an in-demand product.
“When I started, I really had to market my product,” Barker said. “But for the last 20 years, I haven’t had to do that. It’s in really high demand, and customers come to us now.”
Weisz shadowed Barker on the farm last summer and Barker will continue to be a regular presence on the property during the first year of Green Side Up’s operation, Weisz said. In retirement, Barker plans to compete in sheep dog trials, show horses and work on her small acreage ranch.
Weisz said he was thankful for Barker’s faith in him and for the support of his parents and girlfriend as he stepped into his new role.
“With their help and support, I’m not going to fail,” Weisz said. “But I can’t do this on my own, and I really appreciate everybody who has come along with me on this journey.”