SHERIDAN — Teachers volunteering time to care for around 30 students participating in the after-school offerings at Highland Park Elementary School utilize the time to help students cope with the many difficult elements of the world today.
Whether teaching participating students how to identify complex emotions or why certain workers are essential, teachers provide a safe and fun space to learn about the world.
Highland Park Elementary School started its expanded after-school programming to include projects beyond straight academics one year ago, offering extra pay for teachers willing to work extra hours. This year, while classroom teachers find themselves exhausted in the time of COVID-19-caused hybrid teaching, student teachers jumped at the opportunity to gain more independent experience.
“Anything I learn here I can apply,” first-year student teacher Cheyenne Archuleta said. “This is the closest thing right now that I can have to actually having my own class without being mentored.”
Two University of Wyoming student teachers opted for the extra pay and experience by taking on the English and Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics portions of the four-classroom program.
Because COVID-19 concerns cut the 2020 spring semester short, and with continued divisiveness through COVID-19 concerns and a presidential election year, teachers focus on positive ways to cope with the stresses of the world and home life.
Literacy specialist Molly Swan patiently taught a group of fifth-graders how to identify complex emotions their friends and fellow classmates were emoting, like anxious, frustrated or lonely.
“You’re going to look at my face and my body language to see if you can identify (my emotion),” Swan told her fresh group of students. “When we ask people ‘How are you today?’ they usually say, ‘I’m good’ or ‘I’m not feeling good’ but they don’t have an expansion of emotional words to identify their true feelings, and as these kids, mostly fifth-graders, it causes problems in their relationships if they’re not able to read faces, especially with masks on, it’s especially hard to identify emotion.”
In a room down the hall, Zachary Weller commended a third-grader for the quickest and most innovative car made of limited school supplies zooming across the floor, propelled by a large box fan out the classroom door.
Moving to the next classroom, Archuleta’s young kindergarteners carefully cut and glued typed-out phrases to colorfully decorated cards they had made for essential workers. Others finished books they wrote and illustrated, to eventually be shared with nursing home residents during the current lockdown due to COVID-19.
“I want them to feel like they’re having fun but also doing something nice for the community,” Archuleta said. “And kids are just naturally nice, so it made it really easy.”
Fifth-grader Vaniesa Longhurst fully expressed herself in a book about mermaids, sharing several elements of what she learned about expressing emotions and creativity throughout.
“I tell in a book how I feel, how I dream about things. It just expresses my feelings,” Longhurst said.
The participating teachers hope integrating social-emotional wellness with after-school activities will benefit families in a difficult time.
“I do think it’s going to turn, maybe make us all rethink how we connect with the people we love the most and also the people we are concerned about the most,” Swan said. “When we see children that are in need, we do better together, we’re all going to come at it and see what we can do to help raise this child in whatever way they need.”
The benefits of the after-school program at Highland Park are evident in students and shared with community members through the acts of kindness initiated by Archuleta. To see more of the students’ work, visit The Sheridan Press’ Opinions page.