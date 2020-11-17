LARAMIE — Wyoming Afterschool Alliance invites youth serving organizations and clubs to participate in the Wyoming Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge who works with children ages 6 through 18 years old.
Participants are invited to think of a product, business or social solution that could make a difference to their community or to Wyoming. Ultimately, staff hopes young people across the state will see themselves contributors to the future of their community. Whether a young person becomes an entrepreneur, the skills they develop are essential to their becoming self-sufficient, healthy citizens.
A pitch challenge is an opportunity for youth to practice problem-solving, think critically and share their voice. Over the course of the fall and winter, the Alliance will offer professional development and support to after-school programs and teachers as they work with children to develop their idea and create a pitch video.
Participants will then create a 45 to 90 second video pitch, enter the competition and upload a video in their age group (6-10, 11-14 or 15-18) by Feb. 22.
The Alliance has gathered a variety of activities, curricula and video modules to help along the way. They will also host regular professional development roundtables where staff will have a chance to learn from others around the state about how they are growing these skills among young people in their community.
Find information at wyafterschoolalliance.org/wyoming-young-entrepreneur-initiative, contact Wyoming Afterschool Alliance Director Michelle Sullivan at michelle@wycf.org or call 307-335-9922.
This initiative is made possible by a grant from the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The grant is intended to promote innovation and an entrepreneurial mindset for youth in Wyoming.