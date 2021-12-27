SHERIDAN — While the hijinks and adventures of Kevin McCallister in the movie franchise “Home Alone” look fun and turned out OK for the McCalllister family, the decision to begin leaving children home unsupervised should include many factors, experts say.
“Generally speaking, a lot of kids can begin staying home alone for short periods of time by the age of 10 or 11,” said Tracy Jones, parent education coordinator with Compass Center for Families. “Starting off with short periods of time allows a child to try out some independence and gives a parent an idea of how things might go.”
Oftentimes these short periods of time take place while a parent leaves the house to complete errands or for a couple hours after school while parents remain at work.
When deciding whether to leave a child home alone, parents are encouraged to consider their child’s physical, mental, developmental and emotional well-being. This can include a child’s willingness to stay home without supervision and laws or policies in the state regarding the issue.
Compass Center for Families Executive Director Susan Carr said Wyoming law doesn’t specify an age when it is legal to leave children home alone, but many factors should be taken into consideration. The few states that do have laws in place, including Illinois, Maryland and Oregon, put the legal age to be left home alone between 8 years old and 14 years old.
Sheridan Police Department Chief Travis Koltiska noted his department’s officers are often asked questions around the topic. Koltiska pointed out that unlike a driver’s license, hunting license or voting rights, nothing in Wyoming statute dictates a legal age to be home alone.
The child's access to basic needs — for example the ability to get a snack or a drink of water — is a major component SPD officers consider, though, when responding to such questions or when investigating cases of neglect. In addition, they’ll also consider whether the child has the ability to alert a parent or others to an emergency situation and how long the child is left alone.
Jones recommended parents and children discuss the circumstances before giving it a try.
“Setting up expectations ahead of time by talking and practicing for various scenarios can be helpful,” Jones said. “Are you confident your child knows how to get help in an emergency? Can they identify and contact other safe adults if needed? What do you expect of your child while you are gone? Is your child going to need a meal? Will there be other siblings at home? Will parents be reachable if necessary? Does homework need to be done? Is the child expected to get chores done? All of this needs to be clearly stated ahead of time.”
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau, in addition to considering age and maturity, parents should ensure children have basic safety skills. This should include who and how to contact others in case of an emergency, how to ensure doors are locked, which items in the home are hazardous and perhaps even a basic first aid class.
“Parents need to be prepared for an occasional bump in the road,” Jones said. “Be prepared to teach a child how to handle new situations without anger or shame. Remember, this is a new experience for your child.”
While often parents hope for a more concrete answer on when leaving children unattended may be appropriate, Koltiksa said each child and each situation must be considered separately.
“It is a case-by-case basis, with different details and circumstances in each instance when it comes to the ‘legal’ side of things,” Koltiska said. “Parental rights to make a sound judgement call on when their own children can be left unattended for a reasonable amount of time should be respected as long as the children's health, safety and security are taken into consideration.”
In general, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Children’s Bureau offers the following tips for parents.
• Have a trial period. Leave the child home alone for a short time while the parents are close to home.
• Role play. Talk through various scenarios to help your child learn what to do. These circumstances can include managing visitors, answering phone calls or emergencies.
• Establish rules. Be clear what will and will not be allowed when parents are away. These guidelines can include technology usage, chores or other tasks to keep children busy.
• Discuss emergencies. Ensure the child knows what parents consider an emergency and how your child should respond.
• Check in. Call to see how things are going, and remind them of others who can help if parents are for some reason unavailable.
• Don’t overdo it. No child should be left alone too much. If this becomes an issue, explore options for after-school programs or child care.
• Follow up. After leaving a child home alone, talk about what they did and how it went. Was the child nervous? Did anything unexpected happen?
Numerous resources also exist for parents seeking answers to common questions. Compass Center for Families offers parent education independently and throughout the nonprofit’s other programs.