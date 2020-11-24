SHERIDAN — Sheridan County agencies Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Clearmont Fire Department, Goose Valley Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Sheridan County Sheriff's Office responded to a residential structure fire on Dutch Creek Road Friday at 1:10 p.m.
All occupants of the residence had evacuated prior to fire departments arrival. Upon arrival, firefighters found a residence with moderate smoke exiting at one end of the structure. Firefighters made an interior fire attack and located the fire in a back bedroom. The fire was quickly extinguished by crews.
Fire damage was contained to the bedroom and adjacent hallway. Smoke damage was found throughout the residence. Fire spread was minimized because the homeowner closed doors and windows behind them as they exited the structure to call 911.
A determination as to the cause of the fire was pending an investigation from the state fire marshal office. No injuries were reported from the incident.
Agencies cleared from the incident at 2:40 p.m. Friday.