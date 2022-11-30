11-30-22 structure fireweb.jpg

Firefighters responded to 19 Pleasant Valley Lane for a chimney fire Tuesday morning. The fire was quickly extinguished by Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Department firefighters.

 Courtesy photo | Sheridan Fire-Rescue

SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning. 

After arriving on scene at 19 Pleasant Valley Lane for a chimney fire, firefighters found fire burning in wood framing near the base of the two-story wood-framed residential structure's chimney. The fire was quickly extinguished. 

