SHERIDAN — Sheridan Fire-Rescue and Goose Valley Fire Department responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning.
After arriving on scene at 19 Pleasant Valley Lane for a chimney fire, firefighters found fire burning in wood framing near the base of the two-story wood-framed residential structure's chimney. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Montana-Dakota Utilities assisted fire crews in securing the natural gas and electrical services to reduce hazards to firefighters. No fire damage was found in other parts of the house, which was then ventilated to remove the remainder of smoke.
No civilians, pets or emergency personnel were injured in the fire.
SFR officials emphasized in a press release the importance of having a fireplace, wood or coal stove chimney cleaned. In that process, cleaners remove creosote buildup or other blockage, which will minimize the occurrence of a chimney fire, causing a house fire.