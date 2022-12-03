SHERIDAN — Sheridan County, the city of Sheridan and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns are accepting applications from local interested persons to serve on the recently created Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council.
People with expertise, interest and time to serve may apply thru the Sheridan County website through Dec. 6.
The council selected shall meet as decided to determine the merits and possible funding of future attainable housing projects as put forth by potential developers, contractors or realtors. The city, county and Habitat will meet soon after the applications are received to select seven people from the list of applicants.
To apply complete the application online at sheridancounty.com/boards-and-commissions. Applications will be received by the Sheridan County Business Office at, 224 S. Main Street, Suite B-2, Sheridan, Wyoming until 5 p.m. Dec. 6.