Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns
Buy Now

Matthew Gaston — The Sheridan Press |

Gene Hoxie, left, and Camaron Weis work on building a new rack for displaying bed frames at the Habitat Restore Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.

SHERIDAN — Sheridan County, the city of Sheridan and Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns are accepting applications from local interested persons to serve on the recently created Sheridan County Attainable Housing Council.

People with expertise, interest and time to serve may apply thru the Sheridan County website through Dec. 6.

Tags

Recommended for you