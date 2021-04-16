SHERIDAN — Sheridan College, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services and the Sheridan Veterans Affairs Health Care System will be hosting a 2021 Spring Career and Network Fair April 27 and 28.
In an effort to mitigate health and safety concerns due to COVID-19, this year’s Career and Network Fair will be conducted virtually and will include sessions with employers. More detail on this year’s virtual career fair and how to register will be available through Sheridan Career Fair page on Facebook.
To register for employer sessions, attendees are encouraged to set up an email account if you do not already have one.
The virtual career fair will have free admissions for both employers and attendees. However, employers must register to participate. Sponsorship opportunities are available.
Through the annual career fair, attendees have the chance to learn about area businesses, employment opportunities available, and visit with and ask questions of participating employers. This year’s career fair will be set up virtually through Zoom sessions for attendees to meet and network with employers. Employers will be looking to fill part-time and full-time jobs, internships, co-op opportunities and seasonal jobs.
For employers to participate in the virtual career fair or attendees with any questions, call at 307-675-0105. Employers will receive a registration form via email after calling and requesting a space.