Dayton Town Council

Regular meeting

Dayton Town Hall

Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/82181031469

Phone: 312-626-6799, meeting ID: 821 8103 1469

7 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Recite Pledge of Allegiance

• Approve agenda

• Approve minutes of April 4, 2022 council meeting

• Approve minutes of April 5, 2022 work study meeting

• Approve warrants

• Old business update

• Announcements and correspondence

A. Updates from the Mayor

B. Arbor Day celebration

C. Consumer confidence report

• Permit approval for Crazy Woman Saloon during Dayton Days 2022

• Approval request from Karen Henderson for an ice cream truck

• Review and Approval of zoning ordinance draft as per the work study

• Approve Kleiber Cabin agreement for the summer of 2022

• Approve Art Badget pool agreement for the summer of 2022

• Set work-study date for budget requests and review

• Citizen communiqué

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items

