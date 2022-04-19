Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
Phone: 312-626-6799, meeting ID: 821 8103 1469
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of April 4, 2022 council meeting
• Approve minutes of April 5, 2022 work study meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Updates from the Mayor
B. Arbor Day celebration
C. Consumer confidence report
• Permit approval for Crazy Woman Saloon during Dayton Days 2022
• Approval request from Karen Henderson for an ice cream truck
• Review and Approval of zoning ordinance draft as per the work study
• Approve Kleiber Cabin agreement for the summer of 2022
• Approve Art Badget pool agreement for the summer of 2022
• Set work-study date for budget requests and review
• Citizen communiqué
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items