City of Sheridan
Planning commission meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the July 24, 2023 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-23-17, preliminary plat of the Valley View Affordable Housing Addition. The applicants, The Bluffs, LLC and the Ridge, LLC, are requesting to subdivide 8.52 acres from 2 lots into 29 lots and 3 outlots. Zoned B-1 Business District. Located at 647 and 705 Valley View Dr.
B. Consideration of PL-23-25, RES 43-23 Final plat of the Whitney Project Subdivision. The applicants, Caro Land Co II LLC, Second Rung Wyoming LLC, Whitney Plaza Owner Association and Whitney Benefits, Inc, are requesting to subdivide .367 acres from 4 lots and 3 outlets into 16 lots and 2 outlots. Zoned PUD, Planned Unit Development. Located at 421 E Brundage St., 107 and 139 N Custer St.
C. Consideration of PL-23-28, Resolution 44-23 final plat of the Sheridan Hills Subdivision. The applicants, Gateway Partners, LLC, are requesting to subdivide 10.39 acres from 1 tract into 84 lots and 4 outlots. Zoned GD Gateway District. Located at 2955 Real Bird Way
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Dayton Town Hall
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the Aug. 2, 2023 council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Citizen communique
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence: updates from mayor
• Regular council meeting agenda
1. Review and approval of first plat for Secret Squirrel LLC and Reece Addition No. 1
2. Dayton Days 2023 report
3. Josh Wilson request to plant trees
4. Approval of Resolution No. 409 for grant application
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items