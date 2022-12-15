Agenda: Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 From Staff Reports Staff Reports Dec 15, 2022 Dec 15, 2022 Updated 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sheridan County School District 1Special board meetingSCSD1 Central Office, Ranchester6 p.m. Thursday• Call the meeting to order• Roll call• Approval of agenda• New business: Approval of WSBA contract for superintendent search• Adjournment Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agenda Meeting Public Notice Staff Reports Follow Staff Reports Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you