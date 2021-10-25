Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority
Joint Powers Board meeting
Sheridan City Hall council chambers
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Agenda adoption
• Approval of minutes for the July 13 and Aug. 10, 2021 meetings
• Financial reports and acion
A. Review and ratify invoices paid since July 13, 2021
B. Approval of payment of any unpaid invoices
C. Treasurer's report
• Old business - none
• Public comment
• New business
A. Nomination and election of board officers
B. Review of property appraisals and consideration of further action
C. Consideration of proceeding with application for Wyoming Business Council Planning Only Grant
D. Consideration of proceeding with application for Wyoming Business Council Community Readiness Grant
E. Consideration of Kennon project change orders
F. Consideration of Kennon project additional items
• Board and committee updates
A. Update on Sheridan housing needs assessment and plan
• Time and place of next regular meeting: Jan. 25, 2022
• Adjourn