Sheridan Area Water Supply
Joint Powers Board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse commissioners meeting room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Feb. 10, 2021 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's reports: Feb. 6 through March 5
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
iv. Budget vs. actual
C. Application for First Federal Bank and Trust to continue as SAWSJPB depository
D. Correction of Jan. 13, 2021, meeting, renew city council member Aaron Linden instead of Jacob Martin
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda.
• Old business
A. Tabled from Feb. 10, 2021, SAWSJPB meeting: Account transfers from SAWSJPB to the city of Sheridan resulting from annexations of the property served by the account
B. Tabled from Feb. 10, 2021, SAWSJPB meeting: Consideration of account of Paul R. DelRossi and Marie K. Lowe at 526 Trout Lane formally known as 12 Woodland Park Road permit number LG0489. Customer's request is to transfer water account from SAWSJPB to city of Sheridan.
• New business
A. Consideration of Amendment No. 2 contract for professional services for Big Goose Creek streambank mitigation project
B. Report on Coffeen waterline relocation project
C. Report on Weeping Willow project
• Adjourn