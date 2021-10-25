Northern Wyoming Community College District
Board of Trustees meeting
Tongue River Valley Community Center, Ranchester
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Sept. 21, 2021
B. Board retreat minutes: Sept. 23, 2021
C. September 2021 financials
D. September 2021 check register
E. Employee hires and exits
• President's report: Dr. Walter Tribley
A. EveningPlus Program launch
B. Bachelor of Applied Science degree progress update
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Senate
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports: none
• Unfinished business
A. Board policy 1050: The district official name (action)
B. Board policy 5060: Student organizations (action)
C. Board policy 5400: Intercollegiate athletics (action)
D. Board policy 8000: Responsibility for operating the district (action)
• New business
A. Ratify shared values document (action)
B. Perkins Health Science Center construction update (information)
C. Kiln project (information)
• Adjourn