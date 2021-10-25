Agendas stock

Northern Wyoming Community College District

Board of Trustees meeting

Tongue River Valley Community Center, Ranchester

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Call to order and roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Agenda additions/deletions

• Consent agenda

A. Regular meeting minutes: Sept. 21, 2021

B. Board retreat minutes: Sept. 23, 2021

C. September 2021 financials

D. September 2021 check register

E. Employee hires and exits

• President's report: Dr. Walter Tribley

A. EveningPlus Program launch

B. Bachelor of Applied Science degree progress update

• Johnson County Advisory Board report

• Sheridan College Foundation report

• Organization reports

A. Faculty Senate

B. Student Senate

• Public comments

• Key monitoring reports: none

• Unfinished business

A. Board policy 1050: The district official name (action)

B. Board policy 5060: Student organizations (action)

C. Board policy 5400: Intercollegiate athletics (action)

D. Board policy 8000: Responsibility for operating the district (action)

• New business

A. Ratify shared values document (action)

B. Perkins Health Science Center construction update (information)

C. Kiln project (information)

• Adjourn

Recommended for you