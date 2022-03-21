Agendas stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Sheridan Recreation District

Regular board meeting

The Hub on Smith

Noon Wednesday

• Call meeting to order

• Consent agenda

A. Approve March agenda

B. Approve minutes from February meeting

C. Approve March claims

• Black Tooth Park operating change

• Staff reports

• Sheridan Community Softball Complex naming discussion

• Development updates

A. NSI campus

B. Bondi Park

C. Back Stop at SCSD2 sites

• Communication from the public

• Board items

• Adjourn

• Next meeting: Noon April 20 at The Hub on Smith

