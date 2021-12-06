Agendas stock

Sheridan County Conservation District

Regular monthly meeting

Sheridan County Conservation District Office

1949 Sugarland Drive, upstairs board room

4 p.m. Tuesday

• Introductions

• Approval of agenda

• Contracts/requests

A. Shared position Big Sky member agreement

B. JZ Prairie Dog stockwater/fencing final payment

C. KK Tongue River stockwater/fencing final payment

D. LG Tongue River stockwater/fencing final payment

E. RD Piney Creek stockwater final payment

F. 2022 small water project program applications

• Minutes: Nov. 2, 2021 regular meeting minutes

• Financial 

A. Monthly balance report

B. Financial reports

C. Voucher/check approval

• Old business

• New business

A. Vehicle maintenance - tires

• Updates

A. Watershed updates

B. Project updates

C. Outreach updates

D. Membership updates

E. Tree program updates

• Board reports

• NRCS report

• Staff report

• Officer elections

• Executive session for personnel matters

