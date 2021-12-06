Sheridan County Conservation District
Regular monthly meeting
Sheridan County Conservation District Office
1949 Sugarland Drive, upstairs board room
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Introductions
• Approval of agenda
• Contracts/requests
A. Shared position Big Sky member agreement
B. JZ Prairie Dog stockwater/fencing final payment
C. KK Tongue River stockwater/fencing final payment
D. LG Tongue River stockwater/fencing final payment
E. RD Piney Creek stockwater final payment
F. 2022 small water project program applications
• Minutes: Nov. 2, 2021 regular meeting minutes
• Financial
A. Monthly balance report
B. Financial reports
C. Voucher/check approval
• Old business
• New business
A. Vehicle maintenance - tires
• Updates
A. Watershed updates
B. Project updates
C. Outreach updates
D. Membership updates
E. Tree program updates
• Board reports
• NRCS report
• Staff report
• Officer elections
• Executive session for personnel matters