Sheridan County School District 3

Regular board meeting

Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room

and SCSD3 Facebook page

7 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public ocmments

• Student celebration: Tamica Smith selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program

• District presentations: K-12 video presentation

• Consent items

A. Approval of Warrants and Vouchers

B. Approval of Minutes

i. Jan.12, work session 5:30 p.m.

ii. Jan. 12 regular board meeting 7 p.m.

iii. Jan. 19 special board meeting at 7 p.m.

iv. Feb. 3 special board meeting at 4:30 p.m.

C. Approval of executive session minutes

i. Jan. 12

ii. Jan. 19

iii. Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 for new superintendent search

iv. Feb. 3

D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes Dec. 8

E. Approval of revisions to board policy

i. 5000 Series: 5132, student appearance, second and final reading

• Administrative reports

A. District Activities/Athletics Director

B. Special Education Assistant Director

C. District Technology Supervisor

D. District Transportation Supervisor

E. District Maintenance Supervisor

F. District Food Service Supervisor/Business Manager

• board policies/leadership governance policies reviewing

A. 4000 Series

i. 4626 – Political Involvement - Elective Offices

ii. 4626-R – Political Involvement - Elective Offices

iii. 4627 – Political Leave of Absence

B. Review Leadership Governance Policies

i. 1.3 – Board member code of conduct

ii. 1.4 – Board member conflict of interest

• Action items

A. Approval of special education teacher/assistant special education director contract for 2022–2023 as recommended by superintendent: Misty McTaggart

B. Approval of letters of resignation

i. Kenneth DeCock, High School head volleyball coach

ii. Monica Castaneda, 7-12 agricultural education teacher, Clear Creek FFA advisor

C. Approval of new superintendent contract, to be announced

• Discussion items

A. Current Legislative bills

B. 2022–2023 budget discussion

C. 2022–2023 staffing

i. Certified teaching contract timeline: approves certified contracts in March; April 15 contract offered; May 12 contract returned

D. WSBA information: memos

• Superintendent report

A. Small school district and coalition update

B. WY-TOPP winter interim assessment update

C. 2022 Legislative session update

• From the board

A. March board meeting: March 9 at 7 p.m.

i. Establish board agenda items

ii. Establish work agenda items: standards based grading training, BLG board assessments 2.1-2.4

• Sign warrants and vouchers

• Adjourn

