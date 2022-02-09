Clear Creek Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Agenda posted by Clear Creek Recreation District
Sheridan County School District 3
Regular board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
and SCSD3 Facebook page
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public ocmments
• Student celebration: Tamica Smith selected for U.S. Senate Youth Program
• District presentations: K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of Warrants and Vouchers
B. Approval of Minutes
i. Jan.12, work session 5:30 p.m.
ii. Jan. 12 regular board meeting 7 p.m.
iii. Jan. 19 special board meeting at 7 p.m.
iv. Feb. 3 special board meeting at 4:30 p.m.
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. Jan. 12
ii. Jan. 19
iii. Jan. 31, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2 for new superintendent search
iv. Feb. 3
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes Dec. 8
E. Approval of revisions to board policy
i. 5000 Series: 5132, student appearance, second and final reading
• Administrative reports
A. District Activities/Athletics Director
B. Special Education Assistant Director
C. District Technology Supervisor
D. District Transportation Supervisor
E. District Maintenance Supervisor
F. District Food Service Supervisor/Business Manager
• board policies/leadership governance policies reviewing
A. 4000 Series
i. 4626 – Political Involvement - Elective Offices
ii. 4626-R – Political Involvement - Elective Offices
iii. 4627 – Political Leave of Absence
B. Review Leadership Governance Policies
i. 1.3 – Board member code of conduct
ii. 1.4 – Board member conflict of interest
• Action items
A. Approval of special education teacher/assistant special education director contract for 2022–2023 as recommended by superintendent: Misty McTaggart
B. Approval of letters of resignation
i. Kenneth DeCock, High School head volleyball coach
ii. Monica Castaneda, 7-12 agricultural education teacher, Clear Creek FFA advisor
C. Approval of new superintendent contract, to be announced
• Discussion items
A. Current Legislative bills
B. 2022–2023 budget discussion
C. 2022–2023 staffing
i. Certified teaching contract timeline: approves certified contracts in March; April 15 contract offered; May 12 contract returned
D. WSBA information: memos
• Superintendent report
A. Small school district and coalition update
B. WY-TOPP winter interim assessment update
C. 2022 Legislative session update
• From the board
A. March board meeting: March 9 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish board agenda items
ii. Establish work agenda items: standards based grading training, BLG board assessments 2.1-2.4
• Sign warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn