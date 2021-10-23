Northern Wyoming Community College District
Joint board workshop with Gillette Community College District Board
Johnson County Library Twing Room
171 N. Adams, Buffalo
9 a.m. Saturday
• Shared goals
• Mutual interests
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second floor boardroom, 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider Resolution 21-10-028 appointment of special prosecutor
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting
SMH Administration Conference Room
Call-in number 307-675-5880
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of October board meeting agenda
• Approval of September board meeting minutes Sept. 29, 2021 (action)
• Approval of the special board meeting minutes Oct. 7, 2021 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Patient experience committee report (information)
• Medical staff report
A. Credentialing (action)
• Administration report (information)
A. Strategic plan overview
B. COVID-19 and immunizations update
C. Governance institute, board leadership conference
D. Adopt: A - Department
• Finance committee report: financial statements (information)
• Foundation report (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Real estate
• Adjournment