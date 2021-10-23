Agendas stock

Northern Wyoming Community College District

Joint board workshop with Gillette Community College District Board

Johnson County Library Twing Room

171 N. Adams, Buffalo

9 a.m. Saturday

• Shared goals

• Mutual interests

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Second floor boardroom, 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Consider Resolution 21-10-028 appointment of special prosecutor

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees meeting

SMH Administration Conference Room

Call-in number 307-675-5880

4 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of October board meeting agenda

• Approval of September board meeting minutes Sept. 29, 2021 (action)

• Approval of the special board meeting minutes Oct. 7, 2021 (action)

• Quality committee report (information)

• Patient experience committee report (information)

• Medical staff report

A. Credentialing (action)

• Administration report (information)

A. Strategic plan overview

B. COVID-19 and immunizations update

C. Governance institute, board leadership conference

D. Adopt: A - Department

• Finance committee report: financial statements (information)

• Foundation report (information)

• Building committee report (information)

• Other business

• Executive session

A. Personnel

B. Real estate

• Adjournment

Recommended for you