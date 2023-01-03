Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse board room
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Roll call
This is a request to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30.A. of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from West Sheridan Land Company LLC. The property consists of Lots 4 & 5, Block 42, Downer’s Addition and the West ½ of that portion of the vacated alley adjacent to said Lots 4 & 5 and the East ½ of that portion of the vacated alley adjacent to Lots 14-18 in Block 42, Downer’s Addition. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately .28 acres from (C-2) Commercial 2 to (UR) Urban Residential.
B. V-22-008 Osmun lot size variance, owner Benjamin and Alicia Osmun
This is a request from Benjamin and Alicia Osmun for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards that would permit the reduction of Lots 17 & 18, Block 53, Downers Addition by a total of 120.51 square feet. This parcel is located in the (C-2) Commercial 2 District. The variance would allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. These lots are located off of Holmes Avenue and West 15th Street.
C. V-22-009 Community Impact lot size variance, owner Community Impact, LLC
This is a request from Community Impact, LLC for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards for a parcel located in a portion of the SESE of Section 31, T56N, R84W and the NENE of Section 5, T55N, R84W. The request would permit the reduction of 3.6-acre by 2.2 acres. This parcel is located in the (RR) Rural Residential District. The variance would allow for the applicant to proceed with a Boundary Line Adjustment. The parcel has a physical address of 28 Brayton Lane.
D. Preliminary draft of the Acme special use district
This is a proposed amendment to the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming. The resolution would initiate proceedings to provide for the establishment of the Acme Special Use District and Standards relating thereto.
• Matters from the staff: recent planning items: Adsit Rezone, the Powder Horn Ranch II Amendment #2 and Forbes/Mullinax Quarry were heard by the Board of County Commissioners Jan. 3
• Matters from commissioners: none
• Adjournment