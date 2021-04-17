Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton Planning Committee
Zoning ordinance work study
Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/88679535783)
Phone in (253-215-8782 or 929-205-6099)
4 p.m. Monday
• Zoning ordinance review and discussion
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Barry Moen, Third Day Ministry
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Sheridan Community Land Trust update
B. Fair housing month proclamation
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing or resolution # 12-21 for an EMC sign request for the WYO Theater
i. Consideration of resolution #12-21
B. Public hearing on resolution #11-21 for the Market Place subdivision
i. Consideration of approval for resolution #11-21
C. Public hearing for ordinance #2229 making amendments to Chapter 4 - alcoholic beverages
i. Consideration for the first reading of ordinance #2229
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of FY21 GPET reallocation
B. Minutes of regular council meeting April 5, 2021
C. Consideration of two paving lien releases for Big Horn Coal Co, Omaha, NE
D. Appointment of Dr. Kristopher Schamber to the Police Civil Service Commission for a term of 3 years
E. Appointment of Ryan Franklin to the Planning Commission to fill the unexpired term of Paul Huson
F. Claims
• Staff update
A. Sales and use tax presentation
B. Proclamation recognizing public safety telecommunicators
• Old Business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of resolution 10-21 authorizing a drinking water state revolving fund loan application for the Airport Water Transmission Main Project
B. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
C. Executive session per Wyoming state statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting April 5, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting April 6, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting April 12, 2021
D. Ratify letter of support for City of Sheridan to US Army Corps of Engineers for Little Goose Creek restoration of flood channel
E. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2105LA with Montana Dakota Utilities, for a bored installation of underground electric and gas, at County Road 62 (aka Metz Road); fee exempt
F. Ratify Wyoming Department of Family Services emergency rental assistance program, application assistance grants
G. Ratify Sheridan County emergency operations plan, updated for 2021-2023
H. Ratify Sheridan County affordable housing program third-party mortgage and note with Jason Miller for Trailside at Woodland Park lot 6
I. Ratify partial assignment of affordable housing agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC, assignor and Jason Miller
J. Ratify partial release of mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC for the Trailside at Woodland Park lot 6
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider item EV-21-001: O'Dell utility easement vacation
• Consider 2021 wildland fire management annual operating plan
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, Sheridan County engineer, as the viewer for the partial vacation of Holmes Avenue, as described in the petition
• Consider SCA Airport business park lease agreement between the County of Sheridan and Flying Hammer Holdings, LLC
• Consider lease termination agreement for Story "Centennial" Park between Sheridan County and the Sheridan Recreation District
• Consider cooperative funding agreement between Sheridan County and the City of Sheridan for the Sheridan Incubator Facility - Impact 307
• Consider contract for professional services between Sheridan County and Stantec Consulting Services Inc. for Goose Creek flood notification network - 2021 operation and maintenance services
• Consider agreement among Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division; Sheridan County WIC Program; and Sheridan County
• Consider resolution 21-04-004 notice of intent to vacate a public right-of-way of Lodore Avenue and Ladore Avenue County Road both located with Section 8, T53N, R83W, in Sheridan County, Wyoming
• Consider notice of award and contract agreement for Sheridan County Airport construct long term parking lot project
Town of Dayton
Public meeting
Lucille Alley Room
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Legislative update with Cyrus Western, Member of the WY House of Representatives
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes April 6, 2021
• Public comment/guest
• Old business - none
• New business
A. HUB update
B. After Prom Committee
C. Stonebrook Meadows VI subdivision final plot
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: May 4, 18 and June 1, 2021
Future town events: WYDOT bridge meeting April 27, 2021 at Town Hall, July 4, 2021 Event at Connor Park
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, W 129 (Choral Room)
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes for March 16, 2021
B. NWCCD Board/SCF Board joint meeting minutes for March 26, 2021
C. March 2021 financials
D. March 2021 check register
E. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
• Gillette College Advisory Board report
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Gillette College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Senate
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
A. Preliminary budget
B. Composite financial indicator
• Unfinished business - none
• New business
A. Strategic plan update
B. District division update
C. Gillette community College District SEA 47
D. Resolution to approve the refinance of the 2018 bond
E. Executive session as outlined in W.S. Statute 16-4-405 (a)(vii)
• Adjourn
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular board meeting
Sheridan Recreation District
12 p.m. Wednesday
• Call meeting to order
• Approve agenda
• Approve April claims
• Approve minutes from March meeting
• Staff reports
• Staff performance appraisals
• Appointment of Committee for Director's Appraisal
• Termination agreement with Sheridan County
• Development Committee report
• Parks updates (Oatts')
• Development Committee Report
• Board member items
• Communication from the public
The next meeting set for 12 p.m. May 19, 2021 at Sheridan Recreation District
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room
Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09)
Dial by location (253-215-8782 or 301-715-8592, meeting ID: 608 251 8544, passcode: 3350335)
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of March 17, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the Library Director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion - continued library services during COVID-19
B. Discussion - Fulmer roof/HVAC project update
C. Discussion - 2021-22 library budget
D. Action - Library staffing
• New business
A. Action - Story library fundraiser (alcohol on property)
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-Trustee participants to comment or ask questions (limited to a maximum of 5 minutes per individual
• Adjournment
Next regular meeting: May 19, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom (us02web.zoom.us/j/84215516540)
Phone in (346-248-7799 or 301-715-8592)
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and recite pledge of allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of April 5, 2021 council meeting
• Approve minutes of April 7, 2021 work study
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Marc Ketchum, manager with Rocky Mountain Ambulance will give a report on rescue services, the ambulance and the services they provide
B. Carmen Rideout, Executive Director of The HUB on Smith will give a report on what The HUB is doing and the services they provide to the community
C. Erin Kilbride, Executive Director of TRVCC will give a report on the community center and services provided
D. First reading of ordinance number #416 Visionary franchise agreement
E. Discussion and approval of Dayton Days budget request for the 44th annual event
F. Citizen communiqué
G. Council comments/requests for future agenda items