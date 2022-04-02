Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes - March 1, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. TRVCC annual report
B. Consideration of preliminary plat for StoneRidge Meadows Subdivision phase III
C. Proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month
D. Voting delegate for Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems
E. Picnic tables for Farmers Market
F. Fourth of July celebration
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future Town Council meetings: April 5 and 9, May 3 and 17, 2022
Future town events: Planning Commission Meeting at 4:30 p.m. April 18, 2022
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/86229886385
Phone: 1-346-248-7799, ID: 862 2988 6385
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Reports
• Approve minutes of the March 16, 2022 meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update - none
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Acknowledge Craig Reichert for 25 years service with Fire Department
B. Update from Wyoming Community Development Authority
C. Park Clean up Day at both parks April 19, 2022
D. Arbor Day, April 26, 2022
• Public hearing/meeting agenda
A. Discuss additional financial information and receive comments on Clean Water Act State Revolving Fund loan application for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project.
• Regular council meeting agenda
A. Permit approval for Crazy Woman Saloon during Dayton Days 2022
B. Sean Parker with Sheridan Travel and Tourism will give updates for 2022
C. Carrie Rogaczewski with Sheridan County Conservation District will give an update on funding for Stream Bank Improvements project
D. Erin Kilbride with TRVCC will give an annual update on the Community Center and Art Badget Pool for the upcoming season
E. Approve Mayors Proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month
• Citizen communiqué
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes - March 3, 2022
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. EV-22-001: Henderson Easement Vacation - This is a request from Ronald & Rosemary Henderson to vacate the 10 foot wide platted utility, drainage and construction easement (less those 20 foot wide portions adjacent to the front and rear lot lines) centered on the lot line common to Lots 10 & 11, Block F, Powder Horn Ranch, phase one.
B. CU-22-003: Steinhorst CUP - This is a request from Kurtis and Carrie Steinhorst for a conditional use permit located in T57N, R83W. The applicant is proposing the operation of a wood shop and also a dog daycare with kennels. The property is located in the (A) agricultural zoning district, consists of 25 acres of which .5 acres will be used for the CUP site. The physical address of the site is 56 Taylor Road.
C. CU-22-004: Perry RV Storage CUP - This is a request from the Mary J. Perry revocable trust et al for a conditional use permit located in the NW/NE of Section 14, T56N, R83W. The applicant is proposing to build and operate an RV storage facility. The property is located in the (A) agricultural zoning district, consists of 807.04 acres of which 2.2 acres will be used for the CUP site. The proposed site is addressed as 656 Wildcat Road (CR # 84).
D. Q-22-001: Black Gold Quarry - This is a request from Black Gold Land Company, LLC for a quarry located in the NW¼/SW¼ and the NE¼/SW¼ of Section 13, T57N, R84W. The request is to excavate, mine, screen and crush material on the site for 10 years. The property is zoned agricultural (A), and consists of approximately 1928.4 acres, of which 15 acres would be in the permitted area. The quarry site would be accessed off of an existing private gravel haul road connecting to Decker Road (State Highway 338).
E. S-22-001: Powder Horn Estates, phase 1 subdivision - This is a final plat application from the Powder Horn Ranch – 2 LLC for a subdivision permit for land located in the SE¼ and the SE¼/NE¼ of Section 4, T54N, R84W. The 41.79-acre property is zoned planned unit development (PUD). The applicant proposes the creation of 38 residential lots and four outlots from currently un-platted area within the Powder Horn Ranch II PUD.
• Matters from the staff
A. Recent Planning Items: Walker CUP, Walker setback variance, Story Community Library CUP, West 15th rezone, Bobcat Estates preliminary plat and Peak View preliminary plat were heard by the BOCC on Tuesday, April 5.
• Matters from commissioners - none
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation by Christie American Horse
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Fair Housing month proclamation
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and then consideration for PL-22-4, Stoffel rezone, ordinance 2247
B. Public hearing and then consideration for PL-22-5, resolution 13-22, Loucks 9 subdivision, replat 742 E. Loucks St.
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of purchase of trackless vehicles infrared asphalt heater
B. Minutes of regular council meeting March 21, 2022
C. Claims
• Staff update
A. Community forestry update
B. Recognizing public safety tele-communicators proclamation
• Old business
A. Third and final reading of ordinance 2246, SID 74 collection
• New business
A. Consideration of a professional services agreement with DOWL for the 2022 wastewater system master plan
B. Consideration of award for the rail crossing information system
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, March 14, 2022
B. Minutes from regular meeting, March 15, 2022
C. Minutes from staff meeting, March 21, 2022
D. Minutes from staff meeting, March 28, 2022
E. Ratify letter of support for Sheridan County Conservation District proposed removal of diversion structure
F. Ratify 24-hour malt beverage permit for Casey Koltiska for the Koltiska Wedding on June 25, 2022 at 415 Highway 14E in Sheridan
G. Ratify 2022 cooperative law enforcement annual operating plan & financial plan, between the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the USDA Bighorn National Forest Service
H. Ratify letter to the City of Sheridan to participate and help fund Free Landfill Days and Trees for Trash for Sheridan County residences
I. General county warrants for March
J. General airport warrants for March
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider 2022/23 retail liquor license renewals for the guest ranches Eaton Brothers Inc. dba Eatons Ranch and Blair Hotels Inc. dba The Ranch at Ucross
• Consider 2022/23 restaurant liquor license renewal for Big Horn Merc Pizza LLC dba Bit Horn Mercantile
• Consider 2022/23 retail liquor license renewals for the following: Arrowhead Lodge LLC dba Arrowhead Lodge, Arvada Bar LLC dba Arvada Bar, The Barn in Big Horn LLC dba The Barn in Big Horn, Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn Y LLC dba Big Horn Y, BY Ranch Associates Inc. dba Bear Lodge, Elk View Inn Wyoming LLC dba Elk View Inn, Gregson Properties LLC dba Tunnel Inn, Jon Scherry dba Last Chance Bar, Livery Stable LLC dba Just Ledoux It Saloon & Steak Out, Melanie Thomas Klier dba Leiter, The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch dba The Brinton Museum, Patrick L Green dba My Buddy’s Place, Powder Horn Ranch LLC dba The Powder Horn Golf Club, Story’s Old Firehall Store LLC dba Story Store, Twisted Woods LLC. dba Parkman Bar, Wagon Box Properties LLC dba Wagon Box Inn, Wyarno Bar and Grill LLC dba Wyarno Bar and Grill
• Consider item CU-22-001: Walker CUP
• Consider item V-22-001: Walker setback variance
• Consider item CU-22-002: Story Community Library CUP
• Consider item R-22-001: West 15th Street rezone
• Consider item PP-21-003J: Bobcat Estates preliminary plat
• Consider item PP-21-004: Peak View preliminary plat
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, County Engineer, as viewer for the vacation of the alley in block 44 and a portion of Yonkee Avenue within Downers Addition as described in the petition
• Consider resolution 22-04-006: Submission of the Capital Construction loan application to the State Loan and Investment Board on behalf of Sheridan County for the Historic Courthouse and Jail Rehabilitation project
• Consider resolution 22-04-007: Establishment of salaries for elected officials
• Consider grant extension amendment 2 for the HMEP 2019-2022 grant
• Consider consent to assignment between Black Tooth Holdings, LLC and McDonnell and McDonnell II Land, LLC
• Consider resolution 22-04-008: Public records for schedule
• Consider award of contact for CMAQ 2022 project
• Adjourn