Agendas stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative

Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees

Teachers' roundtable

Sheridan County School District 2 Central Office Board Room

6 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• SCEA presentation

• Adjournment

• Executive session

A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)

B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan City Council

Study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Hidden Bridge subdivision

• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Market Place subdivision

• Discussion of traffic signal facility easement and a right of way donation to WYDOT

• Discussion of bid award for the Gateway Park Pathway project to Mountain View Building, Inc. in the amount of $1,292,660

• Discussion of a professional services agreement with Trihydro Corporation for landfill environmental monitoring and reporting services

• Liquor license award discussion

 

Sheridan County Commissioners

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board update

• Regan Haswell to discuss Big Horn Mountain Soccer Cup

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan City Planning Commissioners

Regular meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of the March 28, 2022 meeting minutes.

• Old business - none

• New business 

A. PL-22-13, 114 Decker Road entryway corridor variance. A variance request from the requirement that a building with a gross floor area under 15,000 square feet, eaves or soffits shall be provided at a minimum of a 2 foot projection from the face of the attached wall plane.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

Regular meeting

Sheridan Memorial Hospital, lower level conference rooms A and B

4 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments and introductions

• Approval of April board meeting agenda

• Approval of March 23, 2022 board meeting minutes

• Quality committee report

• Patient experience committee report

• Patient experience committee report

• Medical staff report

A. Credentialing

• Administration report

A. Introduction of the Chief Nursing Officer

B. Master planning

C. Market compensation

• Finance committee report

• Foundation report

• Building committee report

• Other business

• Executive session

A. Personnel

B. Legal

• Adjournment

Recommended for you