Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees
Teachers' roundtable
Sheridan County School District 2 Central Office Board Room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• SCEA presentation
• Adjournment
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Hidden Bridge subdivision
• Discussion of final acceptance of public infrastructure for Market Place subdivision
• Discussion of traffic signal facility easement and a right of way donation to WYDOT
• Discussion of bid award for the Gateway Park Pathway project to Mountain View Building, Inc. in the amount of $1,292,660
• Discussion of a professional services agreement with Trihydro Corporation for landfill environmental monitoring and reporting services
• Liquor license award discussion
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board update
• Regan Haswell to discuss Big Horn Mountain Soccer Cup
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commissioners
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of the March 28, 2022 meeting minutes.
• Old business - none
• New business
A. PL-22-13, 114 Decker Road entryway corridor variance. A variance request from the requirement that a building with a gross floor area under 15,000 square feet, eaves or soffits shall be provided at a minimum of a 2 foot projection from the face of the attached wall plane.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, lower level conference rooms A and B
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments and introductions
• Approval of April board meeting agenda
• Approval of March 23, 2022 board meeting minutes
• Quality committee report
• Patient experience committee report
• Medical staff report
A. Credentialing
• Administration report
A. Introduction of the Chief Nursing Officer
B. Master planning
C. Market compensation
• Finance committee report
• Foundation report
• Building committee report
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment