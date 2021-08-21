Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Board of Trustees meeting agenda
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Conference Room
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments, introductions
• Approval of August board meeting agenda (action)
• Approval of July board meeting minutes July 28, 2021 (action)
• Quality committee report (information)
• Medical staff report: Credentialing
• Administration report (information)
A. COVID-19 and immunizations update
B. Growth planning
C. Governance training
D. Scope of services (action)
• Finance committee report: Financial statements (information)
• Building committee report (information)
• Other business
• Executive session: personnel and real estate
• Adjournment
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall, Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of July 22, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Construction/service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
C. WCDA - Community development block Grant
• Public communiqué
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, room 210
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from June 28, 2021 meeting
B. Formal request letter to BOCC for Story Park bridge
C. Report on inspection of Story Park playground
• New business
A. Officer election
B. Finance discussion on budget and funding
• Schedule next meeting date & time
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Bighorn National Forest update on Crater Ridge fire
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Wyoming athletic and event tourism, LLC presentation
• Presentation on 103 N. Gould St. downtown development authority grant
• Discussion of $35,000 grant writing consultant
• Discussion on sanitary sewer recoupment agreement for Cottonwood Subdivision
• Discussion on TJS2 Minor Subdivision
• Update on locomotive
• Discussion on open space definitions
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the July 26, 2021 meeting
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-33, TJS2 Minor Subdivision. The applicant, Andrew Cameron, is requesting to replat 5,047.57 square feet from 1 lot into 4 lots and 1 outlot. Zoned R-3 residence district. Located at 375 E. 7th St. PIN 56842330200100.
B. Consideration of PL-21-35, Bender Subdivision preliminary plat. The applicant, Hartland Enterprises, LLC and Scott Gerber and Ayme Ahrens, are requesting to subdivide 1.40 acres of unplatted land into 10 lots. Zoned M-1 industrial. Located at 1700 Bender Lane. PIN 56843530001933.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn