Agendas stock

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees meeting agenda

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Conference Room

4 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of August board meeting agenda (action)

• Approval of July board meeting minutes July 28, 2021 (action)

• Quality committee report (information)

• Medical staff report: Credentialing

• Administration report (information)

A. COVID-19 and immunizations update

B. Growth planning

C. Governance training

D. Scope of services (action)

• Finance committee report: Financial statements (information)

• Building committee report (information)

• Other business

• Executive session: personnel and real estate

• Adjournment

 

Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

Regular meeting

Dayton Town Hall, Council Chambers

7 p.m. Thursday

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes of July 22, 2021 meeting

• Old business

A. Pay bills

• New business

A. Construction/service lines update

B. Facilitator project updates

C. WCDA - Community development block Grant

• Public communiqué

• Set next meeting date

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board

Regular meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse, room 210

4:30 p.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Old business

A. Review and approve minutes from June 28, 2021 meeting

B. Formal request letter to BOCC for Story Park bridge

C. Report on inspection of Story Park playground

• New business

A. Officer election

B. Finance discussion on budget and funding

• Schedule next meeting date & time

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan County Commissioners

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Bighorn National Forest update on Crater Ridge fire

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan City Council

Study session

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Wyoming athletic and event tourism, LLC presentation

• Presentation on 103 N. Gould St. downtown development authority grant

• Discussion of $35,000 grant writing consultant

• Discussion on sanitary sewer recoupment agreement for Cottonwood Subdivision

• Discussion on TJS2 Minor Subdivision

• Update on locomotive

• Discussion on open space definitions

 

Sheridan City Planning Commission

Regular meeting

Sheridan City Hall

7 p.m. Monday

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of the July 26, 2021 meeting

• Old business - none

• New business

A. Consideration of PL-21-33, TJS2 Minor Subdivision.  The applicant, Andrew Cameron, is requesting to replat 5,047.57 square feet from 1 lot into 4 lots and 1 outlot.  Zoned R-3 residence district.  Located at 375 E. 7th St. PIN 56842330200100.

B. Consideration of PL-21-35, Bender Subdivision preliminary plat.  The applicant, Hartland Enterprises, LLC and Scott Gerber and Ayme Ahrens, are requesting to subdivide 1.40 acres of unplatted land into 10 lots.  Zoned M-1 industrial.  Located at 1700 Bender Lane. PIN 56843530001933.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

Recommended for you