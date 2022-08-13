Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
9 a.m. Aug. 15
Second floor board room, #220
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Joey’s Fly Fishing Foundation presentation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
9 a.m. Aug. 17
Second floor board room, #220
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent Agenda:
- Minutes from Staff Meeting, Aug. 1, 2022
- Minutes from Regular Meeting, Aug. 2, 2022
- Minutes from Staff Meeting, Aug. 8, 2022
- Minutes from Special Meeting, Aug. 11, 2022
- Ratify 24-hour Catering Permit for D&B Liquors Inc. for Aug. 20, 2022, Sod Farm Festival, Green Side Up Sod Farm, 12 Blue Grass Dr., Sheridan, WY
- Ratify Partial Release of Mortgage between Sheridan County and Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 1
- Ratify Partial Assignment of Affordable Housing Agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC and Excalibur Construction Inc for Lot 1 of the Trailside at Woodland Park Development
- Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program Third-Party Mortgage & Note with Excalibur Construction Inc for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 1
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda
• Consider Resolution 22-08-031 Annual Statement
• Consider Memorandum of Understanding between the Wyoming Office of Guardian Ad Litem and Sheridan County, Wyoming
• Consider Addition to the Sheridan County Personnel Policy
• Consider Contract between Sheridan County and Van Ewing Construction, Inc for the Historic Courthouse and Jail Renovation Project
• Consider Water Pipeline Easement and Easement Purchase Agreement with the City of Sheridan
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
7 p.m. Aug. 15
Council Chambers
Sheridan City Hall
• WYDOT state transportation improvement program meeting (6 p.m.)
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update — Sheridan Community Land Trust, Brad Bauer
• Comments from the public
• Consent agenda
- Resolution #38-22, authorizing signatories for deposit at financial institutions
- Minutes from special meeting Aug. 8, 2022
- Minutes of regular meeting Aug. 1, 2022
- Claims
• Staff update — Water quality and supply, Utilities Director Dan Roberts
• Old business
• New business
- Consideration of Resolution #41-22, amending the master fee schedule to include Columbarium Niche Fees
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session per W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(vii) To consider the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate when the publicity regarding the consideration would cause a likelihood of an increase in price
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council
6 p.m. Aug. 15
Clearmont Town Hall
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes — July 18, 2022, regular meeting and July 28, 2022, regular meeting
• Report of treasurer and approval of July 2022 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
- Mayor — ARPA grant, Well #3, election, start of school
- Council
- Clerk
- Maintenance
• New business
• Old business
- Approve audit engagement for FY22
• Executive
• Next meeting — Sept. 19, 6 p.m.
• Adjourn
Ranchester Planning Commission
4:30 p.m. Aug. 15
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guests
• Old business
- Parks and parking
• New business
• Future agenda
• Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
6:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes — Aug. 2, 2022
• Public comment/guests
• Old business
• New business
- Proclamation honoring Hunger Action Month
- Ordinance 290 adopt 11-5-215 water restrictions, first reading
- Ordinance 291 repeal 5-15-160 burning prohibited and amend 5-15-170 burning of garbage prohibited, first reading
- Ordinance 292 amend 6-5-250 indecent exposure, first reading
- Ordinance 293 amend, 7-10-100 speed, first reading
- Ordinance 294 amend 6-10-150 discharge of firearms prohibited, first reading
• Mayor’s report
• Report on projects – engineer
• Marshal’s report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer’s report
• Approval of bills and payroll
- Approval of bills
- Approval of payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
7 p.m. Aug. 18
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of July 12, 2022, meeting
• Old business
- Pay bills
• New business
- Service lines and metering update
- Facilitator project updates – financials
- USDA updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library System Board of Trustees
4:30 p.m. Aug. 17
Fulmer Public Library – The Wyoming Room
• Call to order
• Welcome of guests and new trustees
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of meeting minutes from July 6, 2022
• Treasurer’s report
• Communications
- Library correspondence
- Board correspondence
• Reports
- Monthly statistics
- Department and branch reports
- Update from library director
- Update from county commissioners
• Continuing business
- Discussion — updates on capital construction projects
• New business
- Discussion — review library circulation policy
- Discussion — review library fees policy
- Discussion — accepting online payments for library fees/fines
- Discussion — future agenda topics
• Question and answer — opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
6:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Sheridan College Whitney Building, Room 235
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
- Regular meeting minutes — July 12, 2022
- Special meeting minutes — June 30, 2022
- July 2022 financials
- July 2022 check register
- Employee hires and exits
• President’s report
- COVID-19
- District division update
- General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports (none)
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
- Mission and vision review
- Overview of Title IX and Clery Act Report
• Unfinished business
• New business
- BOCHES agreement
- Appointment of Center for a Vital Community board member
- Approval of Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority board member for a three-year term
• Adjourn