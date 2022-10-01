Sheridan County School District 2
6 p.m. Oct. 3
Central office board room
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
1. Transportation
2. National Merit Semi-Finalists
3. National Blue Ribbon School — Henry A. Coffeen Elementary School
4. SHS girls individual golf state champion
5. SHS girls tennis state champion no. 1 doubles team
• Approval of agenda
• District reports — superintendent
• Consent agenda
1. Approval of board meeting minutes, Sept. 12, 2022
2. Approval of board luncheon work session minutes, Sept. 19, 2022
3. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
1. Approval of policies
• New business
1. State assessment results
2. Elementary school improvement plan
3. Districtwide badge readers bid approval
4. SJHS chiller upgrade bid
5. SHS sports field turf replacement bid approval
• Reports and communication
1. Board of trustees — board reports, committee reports, other
2. PTO/Parents/Students/Organizations
3. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session
1. Personnel matters
2. To consider or receive and information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
8:45 a.m. Oct. 3
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
9 a.m. Oct. 4
Second floor board room
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Consent agenda
1. Minutes from staff meeting, Sept. 19, 2022
2. Minutes from regular meeting, Sept. 20, 2022
3. Minutes from staff meeting, Sept. 26, 2022
4. Ratify 24-hour malt beverage permit for Kristina McDougall for Sept. 24, 2022, Christmas Wish Poker Run, at the Lodore, 6 North Piney, Story
5. Ratify 11th amendment to the agreement for Inmate Health Care Services at Sheridan County, Wyoming (effective July 1, 2022)
6. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2214LA with Powder River Energy, for underground/bored crossing installation of residential electrical, at County Road 108 (aka Beatty Spur Road); fee exempt
7. General county warrants, September
8. General airport warrants, September
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider the transfer of retail liquor license for 2022/2023 from BY Ranch Associates dba Bear Lodge to LodgeOps LLC, dba Bear Lodge Resort, contingent upon the sale of the property
• Consider item S-22-004J; Bobcat Estates Subdivision
• Consider Amendment 1 to the agreement between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division; Sheridan County WIC Program and Sheridan County
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
7 p.m. Oct. 3
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Karl Heimbuck, First Presbyterian Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update — Domestic Violence Month Proclamation
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
1. Public hearing and consideration for PL-22-29, Resolution 45-22, The Headquarters. Subdivide 48.56 acres.
2. Public hearing and consideration for PL-22-31, Resolution 46-22, Bender Subdivision, 1.71 acres
3. Public hearing and consideration for PL-22-32, Resolution 51-22, Sheridan Motors Subdivision
• Consent agenda
1. Consideration of final acceptance of public infrastructure for WIlkerson Little Goose No. 2
2. Consideration of WYDOT bridge formula program project agreement to replace East Works Street Bridge
3. Minutes of regular council meeting Sept. 19, 2022
4. Claims
• Staff update
1. Fire Prevention Week
2. Weed and pest update
• Old business
1. Consideration of second reading of PL-22-30, Ordinance 2254, Cottonwood Rezone
• New business
1. Consideration of city property use agreement with AXE, LLC
2.. Consideration of Resolution 47-22; submission of the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Grant application for the Black Tooth Park all-inclusive playground equipment in the amount of $500,000
3. Consideration of Amendment 2 to the contract between the city of Sheridan and Interstate Engineering for the Design of Kendrick Pool in the Amount of $547,000
4. Consideration of Resolution 54-22, a grant application to the National Historical Publications & Records Commission for Cemetery Historical Data Preservation Project
5. Consideration of Resolution 55-22 a grant application to the National Historical Publications & Records Commission for the Cemetery Historical Data Preservation Project
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session
1. To consider the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate when the publicity regarding the consideration would cause a likelihood of an increase in price
2. To consider the appointment, employment, right to practice or dismissal of a public officer, professional person or employee
• Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
6:30 p.m. Oct. 4
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes — Sept. 20, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda items
• Adjourn
Dayton Town Council
7 p.m. Oct. 3
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Sept. 21, 2022 council meeting
• Reports — clerk/treasurer, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
• Mayor report
• Introduction of new director for TRVCC
• Art Badget Pool summer update
• Discussion and approval of proposal from Santec to operate water and waste water treatment systems for the town of Dayton
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
5:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Sheridan County Courthouse, commissioners board room
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes — Sept. 1, 2022
• Matters from the public
• New business
1. Item No: S-22-003J: McDougall Minor Subdivision — This is a subdivision request from Walter S. and Tammy L. McDougall to divide property located on Tract 30 of Downer Addition. The property consists of .87 acres and is zoned Urban Residential. The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of West 17th Street and would consist of 2 lots.
2. Item No: V-22-006: K & J Properties Setback Variance — This is a request from K & J Properties LLC (Keefe and Jennifer Rice) for a variance located in the SW¼SW¼ of Section 8, T53N, R83W. The applicant is proposing a 0’ setback from an easement located on this property. The property is located in the (RR) Rural Residential Zoning District, and the parcel consists of 0.28 acres. The parcel is addressed as 104 Fish Hatchery Road.
3. Item No: CU-22-009: Madden Wedding Venue CUP — This is a request from the Shawn G. Madden Trust, dated November 15, 2004, Glen Shawn Madden Trustee for a conditional use permit located in the SE¼NE¼, W½SE¼, NW¼SW¼, & S½NW¼ of Section 27, T57N, R84W. The applicant is proposing to host site wedding ceremonies and receptions. The property is located in the (A) Agricultural Zoning District, and the parcel consists of 91.87 acres of which 46 acres would be used for the CUP site. The parcel is located off of Decker Road.
• Matters from staff
1. Recent planning items: Goodman Minor Subdivision and Daugaard CUP were approved by the BOCC on Sept. 6. Sayer Lot Size Variance, Belsby Minor Subdivision Agreement to Postpone and the updates to the Rules and Regulations Governing the Division of Land were approved by the BOCC on Sept. 20. Bobcat Subdivision was heard by the BOCC on Oct. 4.
• Matters from commissioners
• Adjourn