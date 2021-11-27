Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
5:30 p.m. Dec. 2
Second floor commissioners boardroom
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes — Nov. 4, 2021
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. Roose Minor Subdivision — This is a request from Herbert and Amy Roose to divide property located in Lot 1 of Addington Minor No. 2 Subdivision, within the SW¼SW¼ of Section 26, T55N, R84W. The property consists of 8.4 acres and is zoned Rural Residential (RR). The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of US Highway 87 and would consist of 2 lots.
B. Oakley Acres Minor Subdivision — This is a subdivision request from Daniel and Laurie Roberts to divide property located in the W½NE¼ & E½NW¼, Section 27, T55N, R84W. The property consists of 15.21 acres and is zoned Rural Residential (RR). The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of State Highway 335 and would consist of 2 lots.
C. Freedom Ranch Conservation Design Subdivision — This is a conservation design subdivision request from Freedom Ranch, LLC (Todd Greig, Managing Partner) located in a portion of Section 6, T55N, R.83W and a portion of Section 1, T55N, R84W. The 72.93-acre property is zoned RR- Rural Residential. The applicant proposes the creation of 20 residential lots and 2 conservation lots (outlots) from currently un-platted area. The subdivision would be accessed off of East Ridge Road (CR#139).
D. Country Mercantile CUP — This is an application from Golden Bungalow Properties, LLC (Tyfanni Squires(Harbaugh), Manager) for a conditional use permit located in Section 13, T57N, R84W. The applicant is proposing to construct a 9,000 square foot building to be used for antique, home décor and furnishings sales. The business site would occupy a 206’ x 135’ portion (not to exceed two acres) of a larger 84.58-acre parcel. The property is located in the (Ag) Agricultural Zoning District.
• Matters from staff
A. Recent Planning Items: KJC Easement Vacation and Powder River Timber Easement Vacation were approved by the BOCC.
• Matters from commissioners — none at this time
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn