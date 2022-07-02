Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Election of officers
A. Chairperson
B. Vice Chairperson
C. Clerk
• Approval of June 2, 2022 minutes
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. V-22-003: Nelson lot size variance. This is a request from Steven & Amanda Nelson for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards that would permit the reduction of a 8.22 acre residential parcel to 4.22 acres in an (A) Agricultural District and allow for the applicant to proceed with a boundary line adjustment. The address of the parcel is 902 Big Goose Rd.
B. CU-22-006: Huckeba CUP. This is an application from Randal and Stacie Huckeba for a conditional use permit located on proposed tract C, Oxbow Ranch subdivision. The applicant is proposing to operate a siding fabrication business. The property is located in the (UR) urban residential zoning district, and the business site consists of 0.88 acres. The parcel is addressed as 2896 W. Loucks St.
• Matters from the staff
A. Recent Planning Items: Williams easement vacation and Daugaard lot size variance were heard by the BOCC on June 21, 2022, and Gregson CUP was heard on July 5, 2022.
B. Welcome to Allen Wellborn and to returning Jeff Wallack. Thank you for giving your time and expertise by serving on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
• Matters from Commissioners — none
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
8:15 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from June 20, 2022 staff meeting
B. Minutes from June 21, 2022 regular meeting
C. Minutes from June 27, 2022 staff meeting
D. Minutes from June 21, 2022 study session on the Gruen Gruen and Associates housing study ad hoc committee
E. Minutes from June 28, 2022 BOCC special objection hearing on the Carbon Hill Vacation
F. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Melanie Thomas Klier dba Leiter for the Leiter Motorcycle Rally, 4679 Highway 14-16 eastbound, Leiter
G. Ratify letter to Kevin Kessner to update Sheridan Memorial Hospital board appointment to a five-year term
H. Ratify surface owner consent for reclamation AML project, Kleenburn Mine
I. Ratify assignment of lease agreement, Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center Inc. assign and transfer to Volunteers of America Northern Rockies lease agreement with Sheridan Board of County Commissioners
J. General county warrants
K. General airport warrants
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider transfer of retail liquor license for 2022/2023 from Jemco LLC Retail Liquor License to Paul McNiel dba Wagon Box Lodge, contingent upon the sale of the property
• Consider CU-22-005: Gregson CUP
• Consider contract with Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for public health preparedness and response capabilities (PHRC)
• Consider amendment one between Sheridan County and Wagner Ranch Services, LLC for the construction of two trailhead parking areas and the decommission of a two track as part of the Red Grade Trail System
• Consider resolution 22-0-020, submission of application for funding through TAP for the Brooks Street greenspace project
• Consider contract between the County of Sheridan, Wyoming and Dave Loden Construction, Inc for the removal and replacement of mechanically attached membrane roof systems at the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and Public Health facility
• Consider the memorandum of understand between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County concerning public health nursing services and maternal and child health services
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation by Jim Barth
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Justice Joint Powers Board update
B. Disabled American veterans proclamation
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for PL-22-23, resolution 26-22, electronic message sign at 752 Coffeen Avenue
i. Consideration of PL-22-23, resolution 26-22
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of a professional services agreement with Duke's Root Control, Inc. for the 2022-2024 Sanitary Sewer Root Control program
B. Consideration of base bid award for the North Heights Waterline Replacement project to LJS Concrete and Excavating in the amount of $1,068,701.60
C. Minutes of June 20, 2022 regular meeting minutes
D. Claims
• Staff update
A. City administrator update
B. Building department update
• Old business
A. Consideration of the third and final reading of ordinance 2248, regarding fees and fines
B. Consideration of the third and final reading of ordinance 2252, establishing the Parks Department
C. Consideration of the third reading of PL-22-21, ordinance 2253, Bender rezone from M-1 to R-3
D. Consideration of second reading of ordinance 2250, regarding a gambling moratorium within the Downtown Development district
• New business — none
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session, Wyoming state statute 16-4-405
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Fulmer Public Library, Wyoming Room
Phone in: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 608 251 8544, passcode: 3350335
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome of guests and new trustees
• Approval of agenda
• New business
A. Approve new officers for fiscal year 2022-2023
i. Chair
ii. Vice chair
iii. Treasurer
iv. Secretary
• Disposition of June 15, 2022 regular meeting minutes
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the Library director
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Updates on capital construction projects
B. Approve 2022-23 library budget
• New business — none
• Question and answer session for non-trustee participants, limited to five minutes per individual
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Work session
Ranchester Central Office
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• BoardDocs presentation
• Cyrus Western
• Clean School Bus program
• Activities program update
• National School Lunch program update
• Policy review
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Property
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of June 21, 2022 meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Oyster City Mushroom conditional use permit, 480 Highway 14
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment